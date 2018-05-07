IPL 2018, MI vs KKR Highlights: Mumbai Move up in Points Table

MI recorded a thrilling win over Punjab on Friday night in a tie they had to win to keep alive their slim chances of making the play-offs. The victory lifted Mumbai to fifth in the points table but thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a stiff mountain to climb.
The 21-ball 56-run blitzkrieg between Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma in Indore helped MI turn the tables on more fancied Punjab, who are now placed fourth. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the play-offs. In KKR, they will find a rival who have more often than not got the better of them. Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form for MI and has scored consistently.
But his opening partner, West Indian Evin Lewis has disappointed and will need to step up against KKR whose spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine can be very dangerous. Skipper Rohit, who struggled to get going initially, has found some sort of form and now will have to lead from the front.
Teams: Playing XI - KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
MI: Playing XI Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Jean-Paul Duminy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah