IPL 2018, MI vs KKR Highlights: Mumbai Move up in Points Table

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 7, 2018, 8:06 AM IST

Match 37, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 06 May, 2018

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs

Man of the Match: Hardik Pandya

Live Blog

Highlights

19:46(IST)

Mumbai Indians win this one then, Karthik fails to clear the boundary and Pandya concedes just 9 runs from the final over here. KKR lose this one by 13 runs and Mumbai Indians just about stay alive in the tournament.

19:42(IST)

WICKET! Krunal Pandya strikes, Narine after getting a boundary gets one off the bottom edge. Straight to Rohit Sharma who completes a simple catch this time, Karthik will be on strike with 19 required off 4 balls now. KKR are 163/6

19:39(IST)

Dinesh Karthik gets a six, four and a four but other than that 3 dot balls in the over, he is refusing to take a single here. That means 14 runs from the over. JP Duminy also drops the KKR captain which goes for a boundary, KKR are 155/5 after 19 overs. 23 required off the final one

19:34(IST)

Hardik Pandya with an excellent over there, he concedes just 6 runs from the 18th over and KKR really need a miracle, 37 required off 2 overs now

19:29(IST)

FOUR and FOUR!Jasprit Bumrah's great over is all of a sudden an expensive one, two consecutive boundaries from Karthik and 11 runs are picked from that over. KKR are 139/5 after 17 overs.

19:27(IST)

WICKET! That's the big wicket Mumbai Indians needed, Krunal Pandya takes a stunning catch here. Again, Russell is rushed into a pull shot, Krunal runs behind from short fine leg, going towards deep square leg and takes a stunning catch. Russell departs for 9, KKR are 131/5

19:23(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah will start the 17th over here..he will bowl the 17th and 19th over here, KKR need to get him away to have a chance here..

19:20(IST)

Mayank Markande also concedes just 6 runs from the 16th over, the required run rate is really starting to climb here. But the right people are on the crease for KKR you have to say, MI still need wickets, KKR are 128/4 after 16 overs.

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 19:17(IST)

McClenaghan done with his quota in the 15th over. Hardik to bowl the death overs...again?? #MIvKKR #IPL

19:16(IST)

Excellent over there, just 4 runs conceded from McCLenagahan. 60 required off 5 overs now

19:15(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

MI’s comeback

MI in the last 2 overs have picked up 2 wickets and have given away 7 runs.

19:11(IST)

Hardik Pandya with an excellent over there, Mumbai just edging ahead at the crucial moment here. Pandya concedes just 5 runs in that over and also picks up a wicket. Two new batsmen at the crease now, KKR are 118/4 after 14 overs.

19:07(IST)

WICKET! Hardik Pandya does the trick here, insists on the short ball and it pays off. Rana looks to pull hard but doesn't get it off the middle there. holes out to Bumrah who takes a good running catch from fine leg. KKR are 115/3

19:04(IST)

Excellent 13th over from Markande there, is that the over which gets them back in the game then? KKR are 113/3 after 13 overs..

19:02(IST)

WICKET! That is the wicket Mumbai Indians needed badly, Robin Uthappa was looking good there bu then Markande floats one up, Uthappa can only hit it in the air and holes out to Ben Cutting at long off. KKR are 112/3

19:01(IST)

STAT ATTACK: R Uthappa complete his 23rd IPL fifty His 1st fifty in this season .

His Third against MI.

He is batting on 54*

18:58(IST)

50! Robin Uthappa is in sensational form here, throws his hands at one and pulls with such nonchalance. Also completes his 23rd IPL half-century, making most of that dropped chance. KKR are 111/2 after 13 overs.

18:57(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Kolkata Knight Riders have reached 100 in some style, the pressure was piling on here and Uthappa gets two back-to-back boundaries for his team. First shuffles across and hits towards fine leg, after that cuts hard. KKR are 103/2

18:56(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah with an excellent over there, he concedes 4 runs in that over. KKR giving respect to Bumrah and rightly so, he is the danger guys for the,. KKR are 95/2

18:49(IST)

Again 7 runs from the Cutting over with Uthappa getting a boundary towards the mid-wicket area. KKR also pick up a couple of singles in that over and the score moves onto 91/2, just 91 more required off final 10 overs.

18:45(IST)

Krunal Pandya was bowling well in that over till the last ball, he concedes 7 runs from that over. KKR are 84/2 here after 9 overs. This partnership is already worth 56 in just 6 overs

18:43(IST)

Mayank Markande has conceded 17 runs from his first over, Kolkata Knight Riders really looking good at the moment. A couple of sixes and a four, KKR are 77/2

18:41(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Robin Uthappa has become the 6th batsman to score 4000 runs in the IPL.

18:39(IST)

FOUR! Nitish Rana gets a boundary off the first ball after the strategic timeout, goes down on one knee and gets the sweep shot out there. KKR are 64/2 after 7.1 overs

18:36(IST)

Excellent over this for Kolkata Knight Riders, 13 runs conceded from Krunal Pandya's first over. KKR certainly timing the chase well here, they are 60/2 after 7 overs

18:33(IST)

SIX! Uthappa comes down the track and hits the ball beautifully straight over Pandya's head for a maximum. 50 is up for KKR and they are 54/2

18:32(IST)

3 runs from the Hardik Pandya over here as Markande also dropped the perfect dolly off Uthappa's bat. Uthappa was batting on 4 and this miss can come back to haunt the Mumbai players later in the game. Hardik is not impressed at all as the score reads 47/2 at the end of the powerplay for Kolkata. They need 135 from 84 balls.

18:26(IST)

11 runs from the McClenaghan over as Rana ends the over with an upper-cut to the third-man boundary for a six. The crowd is loving the contest between bat and ball here as the score reads 44/2 after 5 overs for Kolkata Knight Riders. They need 138 from 90 balls now with Uthappa accompanying Rana at the crease.

18:18(IST)

WICKET!!! Shubman Gill goes here as after showing good reading of the situation, Gill has a lapse of concentration and hits that right high and Krunal Pandya catches that as brother Hardik Pandya gets a wicket off his first ball. The score reads 28/2 in the fourth over as Gill goes for 7.

18:13(IST)

WICKET!!! After two boundaries, Lynn picks up Bumrah at short fine-leg. That was just unbelievable stuff there as Lynn looked like he was meant for something special here as the score reads 28/1 after 2.5 overs with his score on 17 and Gill standing still shocked at the sudden dismissal at the other end.

Mumbai Indians celebrate the fall of a wicket. (BCCI)

PREVIEW MI vs KKR: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to make the most of their morale-boosting victory over Kings XI Punjab and continue their resurgence when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match 37 between MI and KKR will start at 4 PM on May 6th (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow MI and KKR live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.

MI recorded a thrilling win over Punjab on Friday night in a tie they had to win to keep alive their slim chances of making the play-offs. The victory lifted Mumbai to fifth in the points table but thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a stiff mountain to climb.

The 21-ball 56-run blitzkrieg between Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma in Indore helped MI turn the tables on more fancied Punjab, who are now placed fourth. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the play-offs. In KKR, they will find a rival who have more often than not got the better of them. Suryakumar Yadav (340 runs) has been in great form for MI and has scored consistently.

But his opening partner, West Indian Evin Lewis has disappointed and will need to step up against KKR whose spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine can be very dangerous. Skipper Rohit, who struggled to get going initially, has found some sort of form and now will have to lead from the front.
Teams: Playing XI - KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
MI: Playing XI Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Jean-Paul Duminy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah
