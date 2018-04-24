Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, MI vs SRH at Wankhede Stadium, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 25, 2018, 12:07 AM IST

Match 23, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 24 April, 2018

Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bowl)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs

Man of the Match: Rashid Khan

23:47(IST)

WICKET!!! Hooda takes the catch as Mustafizur is the last man out and Kane Williamson is all smiles. Hyderabad have defended the second lowest total in the history of IPL as they beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. Brilliant show by the orange army as Basil Thampi takes the last wicket. Mumbai Indians all out for 87.

23:40(IST)

WICKET!!! Siddarth Kaul has done it again as he gets the all-important wicket of Hardik Pandya. Hardik scored 3 off 19 balls and that could well be the game for Hyderabad. They deserve to win as they have played really well here. The score reads 81/9

23:35(IST)

MAIDEN!!! Rashid Khan bowls a maiden to none other than Hardik Pandya. This is what pressure does to even the best players of spin bowling. Brilliant captaincy from Kane Williamson here as he has made some quality changes even when defending such a low total. The score reads 80/8 after 17 overs

23:33(IST)

2 WICKETS IN ONE OVER!!! After McClenaghan, Siddarth Kaul now removes Mayank Markande for just 1 as it is another beautiful ball in the perfect area as he traps the batsman right in front of the wicket. Did not even have to appeal as the umpire had his finger up as the score reads 80/8

23:28(IST)

WICKET!! Siddarth Kaul has done it as he sends back McClenaghan with one that struck the batsman plumb in front. Bizzare move to go for the DRS when the ball missed the bat and was hitting the pad right in front of the wickets here. The score reads 78/7

23:25(IST)

WICKET!!! Basil Thampi has struck and what a time to get the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for 34 off 38 balls. He was playing a very calm knock before he decided to flick the pacer off his hips and hit that straight to the fielder. The score reads 77/6

23:13(IST)

WICKET!! Rashid is on a roll here as he now sends back Kieron Pollard for just 9 as Sunrisers Hyderabad are very much back in the game here. Mumbai Indians look in a bit of bother as Hardik Pandya now comes in to join Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. The score reads 73/5

23:04(IST)

WICKET!!! Rashid Khan has done the trick here as he gets Krunal for 24 as the partnership is broken. Suryakumar needs to regroup again as the score reads 61/4 and Kieron Pollard will come in to join him in the middle.

22:55(IST)

3 runs from the Shakib over now as Mumbai are looking to play out the spinners on the Wankhede wicket which is not playing like it usually does as the spinners are getting more purchase out of it. The score reads 55/3 after 11 overs

22:54(IST)

2 runs from the Rashid Khan over here as the Mumbai Indians batsmen realise the need to play out the leg-spinner cautiously as he can be a major threat here as Mumbai look to chase this one down with 7 wickets in the bag. The score reads 52/3 after 10

22:48(IST)

12 runs from the Siddarth Kaul over as Krunal Pandya picks 3 boundaries from the over. The duo of Krunal and Suryakumar have looked in complete control in the middle as the umpires call for a strategic break. The score reads 50/3 after 9 overs here

22:43(IST)

12 runs from the Nabi over here as Suryakumar is looking to bring Mumbai back in the game with some calm approach at the crease. This is not a big total and Mumbai just need to ensure they don't lose any more wickets here as the score reads 38/3 after 8 overs

22:36(IST)

4 runs from the Siddarth Kaul over here as Mumbai Indians now are looking to rebuild the innings after losing early wickets. The MI batsmen have batted just 7 overs here and already lost 3 wickets. They need to be cautious here in their approach as the score reads 26/3

22:29(IST)

WICKET!! Excellent captaincy from Kane Williamson as he gets Shakib into the attack and Rohit looks to take the attack to the spinner and the expansive drive lands in Shikhar Dhawan's hand at first slip. Mumbai Indians are in trouble here as Mumbai have lost 3 wickets and need to steady the ship. The score reads 21/3

22:24(IST)

3 runs from the Sandeep Sharma over here as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are clearly looking to make it count here and play the waiting game. Mumbai are chasing just 119 and need to keep it slow and easy and not take any undue risks. The score reads 20/2 after 5 overs.

22:21(IST)

WICKET! Nabi gets his man as Ishan Kishan looks to take the attack to the spinner and Deepak Hooda takes a good catch in the deep as Hyderabad celebrate here with the score reading 17/2 after 4 overs here. The Mumbai batsmen need to keep calm and not take any undue risk here.

22:17(IST)

WICKET!!!! Sandeep Sharma has struck. He has been troubling Evin Lewis as soon as he started to pitch the ball up and he gets the wicket as Lewis edges that to Manish Pandey at point. A leading edge that turns into an easy catch with the score reading 12/1

22:10(IST)

6 runs from the Nabi over here as it is very clear from the body language of the Mumbai Indians openers that they are not looking to take any undue risk here as they look to stay at the crease and take MI home in this game. The score reads 8/0 after 2 overs

22:06(IST)

2 runs from the Sandeep Sharma over here as both Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis look like they are happy to buy some time in the middle before they take the attack to the SRH bowlers as they chase a paltry 119 to win the game at the Wankhede Stadium.

21:48(IST)

ALL OUT!!! Brilliant display by Mumbai Indians as Hardik Pandya seals the deal with a brilliant catch off Yusuf at the deep mid-wicket boundary as Pathan goes for 29 and Hyderabad are all out for just 118, the lowest total in this edition of the IPL. Clearly this one is in the bag for Mumbai unless they make some silly mistakes.

21:42(IST)

3 runs from the 18th over here as Yusuf is in a dilemma of sorts as he does not know whether he should take the singles and let Sandeep take strike or he should only look to face as many balls as possible. The score reads 112/9 after 18 overs here with Yusuf and Sandeep Sharma out in the middle.

21:37(IST)

WICKET!!! No. 9 goes for Hyderabad as Siddarth Kaul is now run out for 2 as there is utter confusion in the middle between Kaul and Yusuf Pathan and Hardik Pandya is quick to send the ball back to keeper Ishan Kishan who dislodges the bails in a jiffy. The score reads 109/9 as Mumbai are looking at a win here tonight.

21:29(IST)

WICKET!!! The purple cap is now safely in Markande's bag here with the wicket of Basil Thampi as the batsman goes for 3, castled by the leg-spinner. The score reads 106/8 as Mumbai Indians are looking to gift Sachin Tendulkar a win on his birthday. Brilliant display from the home team tonight.

21:24(IST)

4 runs from the Mustafizur over here as Thampi and Yusuf are clearly now looking to bat out the 20 overs and get as many runs as possible here as batting gets that much more easier in the second half of the game at the Wankhede Stadium. The score reads 106/7

21:18(IST)

WICKET!!!! Mumbai Indians have been on a roll here on Sachin Tendulkar's birthday as Bumrah picks his first as Rashid Khan walks back for just 6. Pitched in the perfect area and moves enough to take the edge of the bat and Ishan Kishan picks an easy catch as the score reads 100/7 as the umpires call for a strategic break at the Wankhede Stadium.

21:11(IST)

11 runs from the Krunal over as the onus is now on Yusuf to steer the ship for SRH. Interestingly, Mayank Markande now joins Andrew Tye and Trent Boult as the top wicket takers in the IPL 2018. All of the above bowlers now have 9 wickets to their name this season. The score reads 98/6

21:05(IST)

WICKET!!! Mayank gets another one here and this time it is Nabi who has to go for just 14 off 10 balls. That was a googly and the wild hoick did not help as the timber is disturbed. The score reads 85/6 and looks like Hyderabad are now in serious trouble as they might be all out before the 20 overs.

21:00(IST)

11 runs from the Markande over here as Nabi first hits one to the wide long on area to pick a boundary off a short ball and then Pathan makes use of the googly and sweeps that fine to the boundary. The score reads 82/5 as Sunrisers Hyderabad have kept picking the boundaries in almost every over to keep the run-rate going.

20:53(IST)

WICKET!! This is the big one here as Hardik Pandya gets the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson. Williamson goes for 29 and Mumbai Indians are elated here as is birthday boy Sachin Tendulkar. The score reads 63/5 as Sunrisers Hyderabad are in deep trouble here. Need to keep the scoring going here.

20:49(IST)

7 runs from the Mustafizur over as Sunrisers Hyderabad have once again managed to score a boundary here in this over. With that single Yusuf Pathan has now registered 3000 runs in the IPL. Can he stitch a partnership with Williamson and help SRH put on a big score here? SRH's score reads 63/4 after 8 overs

Preview: Under pressure after slumping to their fourth loss in five games, defending champions Mumbai Indians have the onerous task of rediscovering their winning touch when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Tuesday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match 23 between MI and SRH will start at 8 PM on April 24 (Tuesday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow MI and SRH live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com. MI had started their campaign with three losses on the trot before a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore arrested the streak, but the three-wicket defeat yesterday in Jaipur to Rajasthan Royals, their fourth last-over setback, has put them under tremendous pressure. With nine games left before the play-off stage, MI find themselves in a difficult situation to win at least seven of them to improve their chances. As such, a win over SRH is imperative to keep them in the hunt. Sunrisers too have slipped from their earlier top perch after suffering back-to-back defeats, following three straight wins, and would be as keen to bounce back to winning ways. MI's campaign has been led from the front by local product Suryakumar Yadav who has been the top batsman with a consistent run of good scores in the opening slot which has left him four short of reaching the 200 mark for the season. However, lack of runs from Rohit Sharma barring one match-winning knock of 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore has hurt badly the three-time champions' run and they need their inspirational captain to make it up with a big knock against SRH.

Another major disappointment has been the big West Indian Kieron Pollard who has mustered just 54 runs in five games. He is in danger of being left out at the bench. The Trinidadian's compatriot Evin Lewis has been neither outstanding nor a total let-down with the bat, but the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- have not sparkled with the bat. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah showed he is close to his best in Sunday's game against RR although he could not get MI across the finish line with a final burst of wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman has been a good foil. Mitchell McClenaghan has got among the wickets but has leaked runs too while the Pandya siblings have done a decent job with the ball. MI have not made too many changes to their playing eleven and could mull over it seriously before it is too late. Sunrisers' campaign had begun in pretty impressive fashion with three wins on the trot but successive defeats to Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have dented their progress and confined them to the lower half of the table. While captain Kane Williamson has been in superb form, carrying the batting on his shoulders to amass 230 runs in five games, the other batsmen, including Shikhar Dhawan, have not given him adequate support. Wridhiman Saha has been particularly below par with the bat with a tally of a measly 62 runs and needs to buck up quickly or lose the spot to Shreevats Goswami. Yusuf Pathan showed glimpses of his old attacking self against RR with a quick 27-ball 45, but overall his batting has been below par.

The Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hale. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne.

