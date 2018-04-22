Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Misfiring Rashid Khan Seeks Redemption Against CSK

Updated: April 22, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan (Image: Rashid Khan/Twitter)

New Delhi: Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has always been in the limelight, be it for his superlative performance with the ball, or for creating new records in every match he plays. He recently became the fastest bowler in ODIs to pick 100 wickets. To go with that, he is the world no.1 bowler in ODIs and T20s.

Rashid had brilliant start to his IPL career in 2017 with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he managed to pick 17 wickets in the season at an economy of 6.62 RPO.

But this season, he has looked a bit lackluster. He has had a rocky start to IPL 2018, picking up just 3 wickets in 4 innings and is going at an economy rate of 7.62 RPO.

In the last match against Kings XI Punjab, Rashid was smashed for four sixes in an over by Chris Gayle, and returned with figures of 1/55. That performance could perhaps mean that the opposition batsmen have solved Rashid’s mystery.

Before the IPL started, he was brilliant in the Big Bash League, and picked 18 wickets from 11 matches.

Here is a comparison between his performance in BBL and this year's IPL so far:

rashid

Come the match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, Rashid would once again look to bring back the performance of the past and guide his team to a win.



First Published: April 22, 2018, 10:54 AM IST

