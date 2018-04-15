Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Prefers Firing Guns to Shooting Commercials

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 15, 2018, 2:59 PM IST
MS Dhoni (Instagram)

MS Dhoni’s love for army and guns isn’t something new and the Chennai Super Kings skipper once again showed his love for the gun as he spent time in the shooting range and said that he would rather shoot at the range than shoot advertisements. Shooting commercials for sponsors is an integral part of the Indian Premier League.

Taking to Instagram, Dhoni posted a video which read: “Shooting gun is so much more fun than shooting ads.”

Shooting gun is so much more fun than shooting ads

In fact, such is his love for the army as well that Lt. Colonel (Hony) Dhoni marched and collected his Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind. Dhoni, dressed smartly in his territorial army uniform collected the award as the crowd broke into thunderous applause. And post the ceremony, the former India skipper said that accepting the honour in uniform increased his excitement.

Taking to Instagram, Dhoni posted a series of photos from Monday’s event which included his family as well. The post read: “An honour to get the Padma Bhushan and receiving it in Uniform increases the excitement ten folds.thanks to all the Men and Women in Uniform and their families for the Sacrifices they make so that all of us could enjoy our Constitutional Rights.Jai Hind.”



Along with Dhoni, Pankaj Advani was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan. It was on the very same day way back in 2011 that Dhoni launched pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a whacking six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-old wait and helped his team lift the coveted World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful Indian captains of all time. He was made skipper of the Indian T20I side in 2007 before the inaugural T20I World Cup which India went on to win. He was then made ODI captain and became the Test captain after the retirement of Anil Kumble.

He led India to the top of the Test rankings, the first time the team reached the position and led India to the World Cup in 2011. He was the first Indian captain to do so since Kapil Dev in 1983.

He also led India to the Champions Trophy 2013. He retired from Test cricket in 2014 and in January 2017, relinquished limited overs captaincy too leading to Virat Kohli taking over in all three formats.

First Published: April 15, 2018, 2:57 PM IST

