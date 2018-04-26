IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Years as Sixes Record is Smashed in Bangalore

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 70 with 7 maximum, while partner in crime Ambati Rayudu hit eight sixes in his 82 as CSK chased down 205 runs.
The finishing act of the match was completed rightfully by MS Dhoni himself, who smashed Corey Anderson over long on for six to claim the win.
Combined, the two teams smashed a total of 33 maximums in the high scoring game which bettered the previous record of 31 in a game. That match is also from this season and also had Chennai Super Kings on end. CSK and the Kolkata Knight Riders smashed 31 sixes, to equal the record set in 2017 in a game between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions.
"I thought it was a difficult chase when I saw AB de Villiers batting to see them over 200, I thought it was 15-20 beyond par," Dhoni commented after.
"We also lost some key batsmen early but it's a small ground, the ball travels a lot here."
The win takes Dhoni's side, returning to the IPL after a two year corruption ban, to the top of the IPL table with five wins from six games, while Virat Kohli’s RCB have just two wins after half the season is gone.
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
First Published: April 26, 2018, 8:39 AM IST