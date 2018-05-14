Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Scares Ravindra Jadeja With On-field Prank

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 14, 2018, 10:45 AM IST
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Scares Ravindra Jadeja With On-field Prank

Twitter/ Indianpremierleague

Ever since their comeback in the Indian Premier League after a gap of two years, Chennai Super Kings has been the team on a roll. They have surprised one and all have churned out consistent performances throughout the tournament. On Sunday, in a match against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai produced another magical effort which secured their playoff berth. Chasing a stiff target of 180, Chennai got home in 19 overs, riding on Ambati Rayudu’s maiden IPL ton.

The biggest reason for Chennai’s success this season could be attributed to skipper MS Dhoni’s consistency. The captain cool seems to be enjoying his time in the middle. During the first innings of the match, the lighter-side of Dhoni was on full display. In a Harbhajan Singh over, Shikhar Dhawan just guided the ball on the leg-side for a single. Dhoni run quickly to field the ball, while Ravindra Jadeja came in running from deep mid-wicket. Seeing Jadeja coming towards him, Dhoni pretended to throw the ball towards him, which caught Jadeja by surprise. The incident left everyone in splits.




After the match, CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said, “Our bowlers bowled very well today. Both Shikhar and Williamson played well but we pulled it back in the end. At a crucial time we got their wickets. Most of the times I come around 12-13 overs so I go for runs. I am a wicket-taking bowler that’s why my economy is very high. It’s a challenge to bowl and I enjoy it.”

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH12930018+0.400
CSK12840016+0.383
KKR12660012-0.189
RR12660012-0.347
KXIP12660012-0.518
MI12570010+0.405
RCB12570010+0.218
DD1239006-0.478

Also Watch

CSKiplIPL 2018ipl 2018 pts tableMS DhoniRavindra Jadejashikhar dhawansrh
First Published: May 14, 2018, 10:41 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking