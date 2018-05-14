IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Scares Ravindra Jadeja With On-field Prank

The biggest reason for Chennai’s success this season could be attributed to skipper MS Dhoni’s consistency. The captain cool seems to be enjoying his time in the middle. During the first innings of the match, the lighter-side of Dhoni was on full display. In a Harbhajan Singh over, Shikhar Dhawan just guided the ball on the leg-side for a single. Dhoni run quickly to field the ball, while Ravindra Jadeja came in running from deep mid-wicket. Seeing Jadeja coming towards him, Dhoni pretended to throw the ball towards him, which caught Jadeja by surprise. The incident left everyone in splits.
MUST SEE: When @msdhoni scared @imjadeja #KXIPvKKR #VIVOIPLhttps://t.co/iBE3Hg8Buw pic.twitter.com/HY6J5Wu8NB— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2018
After the match, CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said, “Our bowlers bowled very well today. Both Shikhar and Williamson played well but we pulled it back in the end. At a crucial time we got their wickets. Most of the times I come around 12-13 overs so I go for runs. I am a wicket-taking bowler that’s why my economy is very high. It’s a challenge to bowl and I enjoy it.”
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|+0.400
|CSK
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|+0.383
|KKR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.189
|RR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.347
|KXIP
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.518
|MI
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|+0.405
|RCB
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|+0.218
|DD
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.478
