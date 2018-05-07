MS Dhoni Steals Hearts Again, Walks a Golden Retriever in Dressing Room

It is unclear whether this was the same dog that Dhoni had wanted to adopt from the Maharastra Cricket Association, way back in 2013.
The Twitter post read, "My friend is here!' #Thala with a cute #vaalu. #WhistlePodu @msdhoni."
'My friend is here!' #Thala with a cute #vaalu. #WhistlePodu @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/DTDe7srhVx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 6, 2018
A picture of Dhoni walking the dog in the stadium was also posted.
Cute and Gethu in one picture. #CanineLove #WhistlePodu #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/nXlXCsCGw5— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 5, 2018
After their return to IPL after a hiatus of two years, Chennai Super Kings have been in great from till now and have won 7 matches out of the 10 they have played so far. Dhoni's form has been great this season having scored 360 runs in 10 innings. What is noteworthy is that he has hit a massive 27 sixes this year.
First Published: May 7, 2018, 3:31 PM IST