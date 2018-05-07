MS Dhoni Steals Hearts Again, Walks a Golden Retriever in Dressing Room

Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 7, 2018, 3:49 PM IST
A video grab of MS Dhoni walking a golden retriever. (Twitter/ Chennai Super Kings)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is known to have a great liking for bikes and that fact is world-known. But what many would not know is that MSD is a dog lover too. In a recent video posted by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter, Dhoni was seen walking a golden retriever in the dressing room.

It is unclear whether this was the same dog that Dhoni had wanted to adopt from the Maharastra Cricket Association, way back in 2013.

The Twitter post read, "My friend is here!' #Thala with a cute #vaalu. #WhistlePodu @msdhoni."




A picture of Dhoni walking the dog in the stadium was also posted.




After their return to IPL after a hiatus of two years, Chennai Super Kings have been in great from till now and have won 7 matches out of the 10 they have played so far. Dhoni's form has been great this season having scored 360 runs in 10 innings. What is noteworthy is that he has hit a massive 27 sixes this year.

First Published: May 7, 2018, 3:31 PM IST

