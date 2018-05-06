Dhoni's Good Form is a Positive Sign for Indian Cricket: Virat Kohli

But the despite the loss, Kohli was all praise for the veteran Dhoni, who scored 31 runs from 23 balls. He also mentioned that it was a great sign that Dhoni was back in the runs. Kohli also threw light on where his team lost out in the match.
In the post-match presentation, Kohli said, “I think it was a close match, we did really well to pull it back but two drop catches didn’t help. It wasn’t an ideal day for us, six out of six soft dismissals is really rare to see but that is how this game goes. We gave a good effort in the second half, we knew it is going to be difficult with the total we had. This wicket surprised me, we knew it was going to be slow but it played slow under lights too. It was difficult to score in the end, had we taken the chances we could have made the match closer.
“Everyone loves to see MS striking the ball, the way he is doing. The bigger picture is that it is good for Indian cricket.
“They have played well and they deserve to win this game. We know it is a tough road ahead, we need to win at least 4 matches or all 5 matches. We have to pull our socks up. We have played our best cricket when we have been in this position. I have an optimistic feeling about the games ahead,” Kohli said.
Chennai Super Kings are placed at number one in the points table with seven wins out of the 10 matches they have played while Royal Challengers are placed at number six after this loss.
First Published: May 6, 2018, 9:47 AM IST