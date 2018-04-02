IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Shift Base to Wankhede Ahead of Opener

Mumbai Indians play their first game against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede on April 7.
They had started practising from March 25 at the newly developed cricket facility inside the Reliance Corporate Park but Maharashtra Cricket Association now has handed over Wankhede to the team for the duration of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh pacer Mustifizur Rahim has arrived in the city and it has been learnt that most of the team's foreign players would arrive by April 3.
Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, who was a longtime player of the Mumbai Indians, was seen in his new role of a bowling mentor.
Skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya also attended today's training session.
Mumbai Indians have won the IPL thrice since its inception.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
iplIPL 2018Maharashtra Cricket AssociationMumbai IndiansMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kingswankhede stadium
First Published: April 2, 2018, 9:01 AM IST