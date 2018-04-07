Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 8, 2018, 12:26 AM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score, Indian Premier League, 2018 Match 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 07 April, 2018

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket

Man of the Match: Dwayne Bravo

23:53(IST)
23:48(IST)

Kedar hits a six and a four to take CSK home from a position where Mumbai looked all set to win. First the classic knock from Bravo and then the finish from Kedar. Full marks to CSK. Chennai win their first away opening game since 2008 when they won against KXIP at Mohali. This is also just the 2nd 1 wicket victory in the IPL. KKR won by 1 wicket against KXIP at Kolkata in 2011

23:42(IST)

WICKET!!! Bumrah gets Bravo for 68 against the run of play as CSK need 7 off 6 balls. This is the wicket the whole of Mumbai would have been looking for. What a brilliant knock from the West Indian as he has single-handedly brought CSK back in the game from a losing position. Chennai's score reads 159/9

23:37(IST)

20 runs from the 18th over as Bravo decides that he will keep Chennai in the game till the end. 27 needed off 12 balls now as Bravo is clearly not done here. Can he do the unthinkable at present? Chennai's score reads 139/8 after 18 overs. This one looks like a thriller.

23:30(IST)

WICKET! Another one for Hardik Pandya. That is his 3rd of the evening and not the best of balls as that was way down the leg side. But Wood hits that straight to Mustafizur at long leg. That was the easiest catches possible as Mumbai now has a stronger grip on the match. The score reads 119/8 as Mumbai need to bowl 18 more balls here.

23:24(IST)

9 runs from the Bumrah over as he makes a good comeback after being hit for a six. The Chennai players look like they have almost given up and are just playing time. Not the best of returns to the cash-rich league for Chennai Super Kings. Coming back after 2 years, they would have wanted to win this one and start with a bang. The score reads 115/7 after 16 overs

23:22(IST)
23:19(IST)

WICKET!!! The end is near as McClenaghan now gets the wicket of Harbhajan to make it 7 down as Chennai Super Kings look like they have almost given up. That was a strange dismissal from Harbhajan as he hit that straight to third man. The score reads 106/7 with Chennai needing 60 off 30 balls.

23:12(IST)

Bravo and Harbhajan now trying their luck as much as they can as the Mumbai Indians need more than 11 runs per over. Mustafizur has bowled another decent over, but poor fielding at the end sees him give away 13 runs from the over. But Chennai still need 69 runs from the last 6 overs. The score reads 97/6 after 14 overs

23:06(IST)

WICKET!!! Markande has his man as he gets Chahar stumped by Ishan Kishan. Comes in to replace Kedar Jadhav as the latter has walked off with hamstring woes and immediately gets the wicket of Chahar for a golden duck. The score reads 84/6 as the Mumbai Indians are now almost certain of winning.

22:59(IST)

WICKET!!! Mustafizur joins in the party just when it looked like Kedar and Jadeja would play sensibly and take Chennai closer to winning the game. Jadeja goes full force and only manages to top-edge the ball for Suryakumar to finish a good catch. Chennai's score reads 75/5 after 12 overs

22:53(IST)

11 from the Markande over here as Kedar hit the leg-spinner for a six into the long-on boundary. But the Chennai outfit needs a lot more of these if they wish to get back into this game. At present, it is Mumbai on top for sure as the score reads 67/4 after 11 overs

22:50(IST)

Hardik Pandya is now looking back to his best even though he is hoping around a little bit. But a very good over here as Mumbai Indians are looking to close the deal here with the ever increasing asking rate set to test the lower order batsmen in the Chennai ranks. Pandya has now walked off the field for a little treatment as the score now reads 56/4 after 10 overs

22:46(IST)

Brilliant over here from Markande as even Jadeja is now having trouble reading the googly from the leg-spinner's hand. Interestingly, Rohit had said at the toss that he has had good things to hear about the leg-spinner. Things getting more and more difficult for Chennai with the overs rolling over. The score reads 51/4 after 9 overs

22:40(IST)

OUT: And Markande surprises again. He traps former India skipper Dhoni now. Thats a peach of a delivery.Another wrong'un, and CSK batsmen are not able to judge it. Great line and length by the youngster, and he has turned the match in Mumbai's favour completely. CSK 51/4 after 8.3 overs.

22:36(IST)

This is good captaincy from Rohit Sharma as he is putting pressure on CSK batsmen by getting his strike bowler Bumrah. Dhoni and Jadhav look under immense pressure. Meanwhile, replays show that Markande had Jadhav in the previous over, but wasn't given out by the umpire. Five runs come from the over. It's 49/3 after eight overs.

22:32(IST)

Debutant Markande starts his IPL career brilliantly as he removes Rayudu just on his third delivery. He comes really close to getting Kedar Jadhav too. He delivers a near-perfect first over. It's 44/3 after 7 overs.

22:29(IST)

OUT: And what a start for young leggie Mayank Markande. He removes the danger man Ambati Rayudu for 22. CSK are in deep trouble as the spinner hits the perfect middle stump line, and traps the batsman plumb. CSK 42/3 in 6.3 overs.

22:26(IST)

OUT: Massive, massive wicket for Mumbai Indians as Suresh Rains heads back into the hut. The southpaw tried to pull a Hardik delivery but Krunal took an easy catch at mid-on. Second wicket of the innings for Hardik, who has been expensive but effective thus far. 

22:25(IST)

Injury: What could have resulted in a run-out, ends in a minor injury for Suresh Raina. Suryakumar had a shy at the stumps from point region but the ball missed the stumps and hit Raina's glouves. The injury is not that serious though. 

22:22(IST)

McClenaghan conceded 8 runs from his second over and CSK are batting well at the moment and at the heart of it is Rayudu who is only dealing in boundaries. The onus in now on Raina to up the ante from the other end as well.

22:18(IST)

Four: The right hander Rayudu is simply tearing apart the Mumbai bowling at the moment as he is dealing only in boundaries. This time, he cuts the ball on the off side for his fourth boundary of the innings. Rayuduis playing a more than crucial role in keeping the CSK's run-rate in good shape. 

22:15(IST)

Four: Watson may have fallen but Rayudu keeps going as he carves the ball on the offside for his third four of the innings. A mixed bag over from Hardik as he conceded a six and a four but also picked up the crucial wicket of Watson. CSK: 31/1 in four overs. 

22:14(IST)

 CricketNext’s expert Aakash Chopra: Either the swing has disappeared or Mumbai bowlers haven’t looked to swing the ball in the air because Chahar was able to swing the ball. There is still enough assistance for the fast bowlers in the wicket. I am slightly disappointed with Mustafizur Rahman. All the balls that he bowled were slower ones. Slightly surprised that Bumrah didn’t bowl the first or the second over.

22:13(IST)

OUT: Hardik Pandya extracts his revenge on the very next ball of the over as he gets the prized wicket of Shane Watson. Watson tried to flick the ball on the on side but Evin Lewis took a good composed catch while fielding at deep square leg. CSK: 27/1 in 3.4 overs

22:12(IST)

SIX: Shane Watson is simply on fire at the moment and his timing has been impeccable early on in the innings. This time, Hardik bowls a half-volley on the off-side and Watson simply guides the ball over the extra cover ropes for the first six of the innings. 

22:11(IST)

Hardik Pandya has now been introduced into the attack and he is the fourth different bowler chose by skipper Rohit early in the innings. Mumbai want wickets as soon as possible as Watson and Rayudu are batting very comfortably at the moment. 

22:09(IST)

This is the kind of over that Rohit Sharma would have wanted after the first two over leaked runs at 8 runs per over. Bumrah is incessant in hitting the ball in the right areas and then all of a sudden the ball crashes into the stumps. Just three runs came from that over from Bumrah. 

22:04(IST)

Four: Chennai openers are dealing in boundaries at the moment as Rayudu hits a boundary on the last ball of the the second over off the bowling of Mustafizur. This is Rayudu's second four of the innings thus far as CSK have posted 16/0 in 2 overs. Jasprit Bumrah is brought into the attack now by Rohit.

22:01(IST)

Four: Shane Watson now joins the party as he hits the ball over the off side fielder for his first boundary of the innings off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman. With that shot, Watson once again illustrates that age is just a number. 

21:59(IST)

Four: Ambati Rayudu has made his intentions clear early on as he comes down the track and smashes the ball over the cover fielder for a boundary towards extra cover. Seven runs came from the first over as CSK are off to a more than decent start in the innings. 

BCCI

LATEST UPDATE: Kedar hits a six and a four to take CSK home from a position where Mumbai looked all set to win. First the classic knock from Bravo and then the finish from Kedar. Full marks to CSK. Krunal and Hardik Pandya did well in the death overs to take Mumbai Indians to 165/4 in their 20 overs. MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first as this is a fresh wicket and wanted to make first use of the conditions.
MI vs CSK Preview: Returning to the fray after serving out a two-year suspension, two-time winners Chennai Super Kings will take on reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the lung-opener of the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. The needle clash, expected to be watched by a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, looks set to raise the curtains on the decade-old T20 League in grand style after a formal opening ceremony. MI, led by Rohit Sharma, appear to face an arduous task against the star-studded Chennai side, led by their charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is back at the helm following the team's two-year ban in 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons along with Rajasthan Royals. The visitors would surely like to begin their campaign with a bang against their arch-rivals in the latter's backyard. To give an extra dimension to the contest will be the sight of veteran offie Harbhajan Singh turning out in CSK yellows against a side which he served with distinction for ten long years. Mumbai will bank on their skipper Sharma, who has kept the number of his batting position under wraps for this game, but his role will be crucial. Rohit has showed that when he gets going then no bowling attack can stop him in the limited over formats and he would hope for a big knock in the first game to boost his and the team's confidence. Apart from him, they have a good batting-line up with the likes of West Indians Elvin Lewis and Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddesh Lad. The role of Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal as all-rounders will also be crucial. But this time Mumbai will miss the services of not only Harbhajan but also pacer Lasith Malinga as a player although the Sri Lankan continues his association with the hosts as their bowling mentor. Mumbai also have one of the finest death bowlers currently in the world in Jasprit Bumrah. Coach Mahela Jayawardane would expect other bowlers like Australian Pat Cummins, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman to deliver and aid Bumrah. Mumbai's spin department is inexperienced with young spinners Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Sri Lankan Akila Dananjaya expected to deliver the goods on a track expected to provide spin as well as bounce. On the eve of the game, MI skipper Sharma said that whichever team handles the pressure well, will come out victorious. The CSK and MI share a great bond and a great rivalry over the years. Again not expecting anything, it will be the same again, both the teams will be fighting very hard in that first game and whoever will absorb the pressure will win the game, Sharma said on Friday. Chennai, on the other hand, have a more settled team as they have retained their core players like Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. They also have other experienced players in Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, South African Faf Du Plessis, Sam Billings and Shane Watson to share the burden. On the bowling front, Harbhajan, Karn Sharma and Mumbai and India pacer Shardul Thakur are well versed with the conditions at the Wankhede.
Teams (From): Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.
