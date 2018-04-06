Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST

MS Dhoni. (Getty Images)

The Indian Premier League 2018 kicks off with two of the most successful teams - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - battling each other.

The live telecast of the match will start at 8 PM on April 7(Saturday) and it will be preceded by an opening ceremony which starts at 5 PM. The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

The wait to see Dhoni and Co back playing for the Chennai side only made them desperate, as it was evident during a warm-up game at Chepauk where fans turned up in huge numbers.

They would be expecting nothing less than a third trophy from the Super Kings and Royals would be hoping that Warne inspires them to another triumph after 10 long years.

However, if anyone has unfinished business over a decade of IPL, it is India captain Virat Kohli. He made his intent amply clear earlier this week.

"More than the fans I want to win the cup," said the champion batsman.

In Kohli and AB de Villiers' presence, batting was never an issue for RCB and this time the last season's wooden spooners seem to have enough firepower in the bowling department.

The Yuzvendra Chahal-led spin attack has been bolstered by the entry of Washington Sundar. The management still has faith in left-arm spinner Pawan Negi, for whom they used the Right To Match card at the auction.

They have a top-quality Indian pacer in Umesh Yadav who will be supported by Delhi's Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, who made his international debut in November.

Also holding key to their chances would be England all-rounder Chris Woakes, the most expensive player RCB bought at the auction.

Also Watch

IPL 2018ipl when and where to watchMI vs CSKMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
First Published: April 6, 2018, 1:28 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking