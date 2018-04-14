IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils Highlights - Jason Roy Steals the Thunder as Daredevils Clinch Win

Jason Roy wins it for Delhi in pulsating last ball finish. 3 defeats in a row for Mumbai, which is unusual, and 2at home, which is very rare— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 14, 2018
Jason Roy wins it for Delhi in pulsating last ball finish. 3 defeats in a row for Mumbai, which is unusual, and 2at home, which is very rare— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 14, 2018
As for Mumbai, they have succumbed to their third loss of the season and in this match, they have somehow managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of win. One of the best matches of the season thus far as it went right down to the wire. We will now see you during the second match of the day between KKR and SRH where Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Bumrah is bowling an excellent penultimate over and he is trying to keep the Delhi batsmen quite. Mumbai would want as many runs as possible for the final over and Bumrah is doing just that. He gives away just 5 runs from his over and Delhi now need 11 runs from the final over to win the contest.
Four: Mustafizur bowls it short and Iyer pulls it for a boundary towards mid-wicket region. 8 runs came from the over as Delhi now need 16 off 12 deliveries. This is going be another trilling contest as still both teams can nick it. However, as things stand, one would fancy Delhi winning it.
Four and Four: Mustafizur had dropped Roy on the previous Bumrah delivery and Mumbai are made to pay for it right away as the Englishman pulls the ball for a boundary towards mid wicket. Then, Iyer cuts the ball past the point fielder for a boundary. As things stand, Delhi are favourites to win the match.
Six and Four: Krunal tried to deceive Jason Roy by bowling a wide but the Englishman saw that coming and reached the pitch of the ball and hit it for a huge six down the ground. Then, Iyer joined the party and hit a four over to make it 12 runs from the over. Delhi now need 35 off 24 deliveries.
Six and Four: Pant is simply taking apart the bowlers at the moment as this time he takes the attack to Dananjaya. First, he comes down the track and hits the ball over the bowler's head for a six. And then on the next delivery, he sweeps the ball past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Delhi enter into 90s and they are scoring at a healthy rate of 10+
Four and SIX: Markande continues to go for runs as this time Pant play the reverse hit to perfecting and it goes for a boundary of the gully fielder. Third boundary of the innings for Pant and he is building a good partnership with Roy, who hits a massive six straight down the ground on the third ball of the over. These two are batting really well at the moment and keeping the required rate under control.
Akila Danajaya is bowling a good line and length and he is not giving either Roy on Pant any room to hit the ball away. Delhi's batsmen are content with taking the singles and doubles as they are not able to hit boundary off his bowling. Dananjaya gives away just 5 runs from his second over.
Four and Four: Markande bowls a bit wide and Rishabh Pant is dispatched for a boundary on the off side through the covers. Then on the next delivery, he heaves the ball on the leg side for a boundary. 10 runs came from the first over for Markande and Pant gets off the mark in stunning fashion.
Four and Six and Six: Hardik Pandya has now been introduced into the attack and he is taken to the cleaners by Gambhir right away. The southpaw pulls the ball for a boundary towards mid-wicket. Then Jason Roy gets back onto crease and hits back to back sixes to take the attack to Pandya. Stunning stuff from the Englishman.
