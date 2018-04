23:54(IST)

Stats Attack: Teams batting first have won the last 4 IPL matches.

This is MI’s first victory of IPL 2018: Every team now has tasted victory at least once

MI have won their 5th consecutive match against RCB in the IPL.

The top 2 individual scores this season came in this match. Combined, they scored 186 runs. Kohli’s boundaries: 11 , Rest of RCB: 8

This is MI’s 3rd biggest victory over RCB in the IPL: