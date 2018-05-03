IPL 2018: Nitish Rana Misses Training With Back Spasm

One of their most consistent middle-order batsmen, Rana walked off the field while on 17 during their six-wicket win at Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 29.
"He's got lower back spasms... The medical team will take a call tomorrow (Thursday) morning," a team official said on the eve of the game.
Rana did not attend KKR's training session. Rana has so far scored 188 runs from eight matches at 31.33.
Meanwhile, an MS Dhoni-less team CSK had an optional training session at the Eden under the watchful eyes of coach Stephen Fleming.
Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh skipped the optional traning, while Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi and Faf du Plessis joined the team midway into the practice session.
CSK lead the table with 12 points from eight matches, while KKR lie on fourth with eight points from eight points.
First Published: May 3, 2018, 1:29 PM IST