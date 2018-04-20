Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: Not Here to Prove Anything, Says Ton-up Chris Gayle

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 20, 2018, 9:30 AM IST
IPL 2018: Not Here to Prove Anything, Says Ton-up Chris Gayle

(BCCI)

New Delhi: Chris Gayle, with his blistering hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali on Thursday, just showed the world why he is still the most destructive batsman in the world. The Kings XI Punjab southpaw opener scored an unbeaten 103 from just 63 deliveries, to take his team to a 15-run win. Courtesy this smashing show by Gayle, SRH succumbed to their first loss of the tournament, while Punjab notched their third win.

Interestingly, during the IPL auctions in January this year, Gayle was unsold in the first round of bidding. It was then that the swashbuckling batsman was bought for Rs 2 Cr by the Punjab franchise. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gayle said that Virender Sehwag saved the IPL by picking him in the auction.

“I’m always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I’m a 100 percent. Like I said, it’s a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove – he didn’t get selected or wasn’t picked early in the auction, but I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start. Sehwag had said in an interview that if Chris Gayle can win us two games, we have got our money’s worth. I’d like to have another word with Viru and see what happens from thereon,” the 38-year-old said.

Satisfied with the win, Gayle said, “Overall, I’m happy with the win and now (time to) move on to Kolkata. It all depends on the mood and conditions are also tricky as well. I have been playing for so many years in India and I know what the conditions are like. I am glad to get a hundred today. This is the final home game in Mohali, and I’m going to miss this wicket. I’m not really here to prove anything.

“I’ve done it all before. Been there, done that. Just here to put some respect on the name. Tomorrow’s my daughter’s birthday, so going to spend some time with her and enjoy this win,” he concluded by saying.

Also Watch

chris gayleKane WilliamsonKXIPshikhar dhawansrh
First Published: April 20, 2018, 9:26 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking