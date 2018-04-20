IPL 2018: Not Here to Prove Anything, Says Ton-up Chris Gayle

Interestingly, during the IPL auctions in January this year, Gayle was unsold in the first round of bidding. It was then that the swashbuckling batsman was bought for Rs 2 Cr by the Punjab franchise. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gayle said that Virender Sehwag saved the IPL by picking him in the auction.
“I’m always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I’m a 100 percent. Like I said, it’s a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove – he didn’t get selected or wasn’t picked early in the auction, but I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start. Sehwag had said in an interview that if Chris Gayle can win us two games, we have got our money’s worth. I’d like to have another word with Viru and see what happens from thereon,” the 38-year-old said.
Satisfied with the win, Gayle said, “Overall, I’m happy with the win and now (time to) move on to Kolkata. It all depends on the mood and conditions are also tricky as well. I have been playing for so many years in India and I know what the conditions are like. I am glad to get a hundred today. This is the final home game in Mohali, and I’m going to miss this wicket. I’m not really here to prove anything.
“I’ve done it all before. Been there, done that. Just here to put some respect on the name. Tomorrow’s my daughter’s birthday, so going to spend some time with her and enjoy this win,” he concluded by saying.
First Published: April 20, 2018, 9:26 AM IST