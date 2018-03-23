IPL 2018: One Season Wonders in the Past 10 Seasons of the League

Cricketnext takes a look at the one-season wonders, who performed well for their respective teams, but could not really be consistent in the following seasons of the tournament.
1. Paul Valthaty: Right after his blistering knock of 120 not out for Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings in 2011, Paul had become a household name in India. Throughout the season, the Mumbaikar scored 463 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.61. Further in the tournament, Paul backed his century with a couple of fifties as well. Not only that, he proved his worth as a medium-pacer too, by picking seven wickets too. Valthaty, who was a member of the U-19 World Cup team in 2002, could not replicate his performance in the coming seasons. In the next two years, his form dipped considerably, and he could only score 36 runs in the seven games he played.
2. Manpreet Gony: The Punjab bowler started off brilliantly in his first IPL season, ay back in 2008. The towering pacer took 17 wickets in 16 matches he played for Chennai Super Kings that year. He had a decent economy rate of 7.38. On the back of some strong performances in that year, he was even selected for the Indian team. But thereafter, there was a slump in his form, and in the next few years of the IPL, he could only take 20 wickets in 27 games. After his stint with CSK, he went on to represent Deccan Chargers and Kings XI Punjab.
3. Parwinder Awana: This Delhi lad had a fairytale start to his IPL career in 2012, as he notched 17 wickets for Kings XI Punjab in just 12 games. That meant that he earned an India call-up and even played two T20I also. He did fairly well in the next season too, taking 15 wickets, but there was nothing spectacular about it. It was a miserable season for him in 2014, as he could only pick seven wickets. Post that, even though he was picked for the Punjab team in 2015, he did not feature in a single game.
4. Pradeep Sangwan: He was the one to look out for future, a few seasons back. In his debut Ranji season for Delhi, he got 33 wickets, and was one of the leading wicket-takers. He was also a part of the U19 World Cup team that lifted the cup in Malaysia. The left-arm pacer had a great 2009 IPL season as he picked 15 wickets from 13 outings. But then things went downhill for him. Also in 2013, he was tested positive for Stanozolol, and was banned for 18 months.
5. Swapnil Asnodkar: Hailing from Goa, Asnodkar made a mark in IPL in the 2008 season for Rajasthan Royals. Opening for the team, he was an instant hit, as he impressed everyone with his attractive strokeplay. In the nine matches that he featured in, he scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 133.47. But he lost his mojo in the following seasons, and scored just 112 runs in 11 matches for the Royals.
First Published: March 23, 2018, 3:26 PM IST