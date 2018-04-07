Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez to Enthral Fans

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2018, 4:13 PM IST

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Tamannaah Bhatia will be performing in the IPL opening ceremony on Saturday. Actress Tamannaah has said there is no better sports event than the IPL to perform for and she is excited about performing in the opening ceremony of the glamorous Twenty20 cricket tournament. Tamannaah said this on Friday while interacting with the media before the final rehearsal for the opening ceremony of IPL on Saturday. Tamannaah, who has performed in numerous award shows and stage tours, said performing in a stadium is completely different.  "Before this, I have never performed for a sports event and of course, when you are on a stage there is a certain feeling of nervousness and excitement. As a performer, the feeling to perform in a stadium and to feel the energy of the audience will be completely different. I am excited because there is no better sports event than IPL to perform for. We are all crazy about cricket and it's the opening night," said Tamannaah. Talking about her performance and the songs incorporated Tamannah said: "Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad feel like my own because I belong to all these cities. This time, my performance is going to be on four songs in four languages. There is Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and a Hindi song. So it goes out to pretty much the whole of India." When asked which team would she choose to support, the "Baahubali" actress said: "...Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is coming back after two years, it has Dhoni and I am a huge fan, so I am looking forward to seeing them play."

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony Preview: With Ranveer Singh pulling out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have roped in superstar Hrithik Roshan to woo the audience in the power-packed opening at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the opening game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on April 7. Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official said that Hrithik is an intense performer and should be the perfect choice. “The BCCI is looking at Hrithik to woo the audience in what should be a stellar show. Having a performer like him will only raise the bar further. It is sad that Ranveer suffered an injury but we wish him a speedy recovery,” the official said. The IPL opening ceremony has over the years been one of the most spectacular extravaganzas where cricket meets entertainment and it will be no different this year either as the likes of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Parineeti Chopra will enthrall the fans with their performance in the 45-minute show that has been planned at the Wankhede Stadium. Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official had said that reaching out to each and every fan has always been the idea while planning for these opening ceremonies and it is no different this time either as the board believes that these young actors will not only win the hearts of the young fans, but also reach the audience at home ahead of a spectacular season of entertainment on the cricket pitch. “Varun, Jacqueline, Parineeti and Tamanna are some of the Bollywood stars who will set the stage on fire at the opening. Apart from that, you will also have the likes of Mika and Prabhudeva to entertain the fans. The idea is to not just give those at the ground a good time, but to also give those watching on television a show they will remember in the days to come. It is always about starting well and the job is half done. The idea of having different opening ceremonies at different venues did not go down too well with the audience last time round, so this is the plan this time,” the official had said.
