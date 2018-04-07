IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez to Enthral Fans

16:21(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Tamannaah Bhatia will be performing in the IPL opening ceremony on Saturday. Actress Tamannaah has said there is no better sports event than the IPL to perform for and she is excited about performing in the opening ceremony of the glamorous Twenty20 cricket tournament. Tamannaah said this on Friday while interacting with the media before the final rehearsal for the opening ceremony of IPL on Saturday. Tamannaah, who has performed in numerous award shows and stage tours, said performing in a stadium is completely different. "Before this, I have never performed for a sports event and of course, when you are on a stage there is a certain feeling of nervousness and excitement. As a performer, the feeling to perform in a stadium and to feel the energy of the audience will be completely different. I am excited because there is no better sports event than IPL to perform for. We are all crazy about cricket and it's the opening night," said Tamannaah. Talking about her performance and the songs incorporated Tamannah said: "Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad feel like my own because I belong to all these cities. This time, my performance is going to be on four songs in four languages. There is Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and a Hindi song. So it goes out to pretty much the whole of India." When asked which team would she choose to support, the "Baahubali" actress said: "...Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is coming back after two years, it has Dhoni and I am a huge fan, so I am looking forward to seeing them play."