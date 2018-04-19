IPL 2018: Our Fielding Let Us Down, Says Ajinkya Rahane

After the match, RR skipper admitted that it was their fielding that let them down. “I thought we were 15-20 runs short. In T20 it’s always not about scoring 180. In this format, fielding is a crucial part. We let ourselves down in fielding. This is very disappointing. Today, the ball was keeping low. But no complaints. I got a good start and it was my responsibility to carry on. We thought 175-180 would have been good on this wicket.,” Rahane said.
Rahane also mentioned that batting first on this pitch, after losing the toss didn’t really matter. He also pointed out lack of intensity from his players on the field.
“That doesn’t make too much difference. I believe in playing good cricket. The intensity has to be up to the mark. Our intensity was a little bit down today. It wasn’t there. I wanted to keep backing my players. T20 is all about backing your players. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I just wanted to stick to the same combination,” Rahane said.
Rajasthan Royals will next play Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Friday.
First Published: April 19, 2018, 9:43 AM IST