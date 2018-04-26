IPL 2018: Out-of-sorts Yuvraj Singh Eyes Redemption Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Yuvraj was handed a lifeline by Kings XI Punjab in the IPL auction, who acquired his services for his base price but he has failed to repay that trust on the field with his performances, so far in the tournament.
Yuvraj has only scored 50 runs in 4 innings this season and even R Ashwin has scored 3 more runs than the southpaw. Moreover, Yuvraj has the lowest strike rate among batsman who have played in positions from #1 to #5 (faced a minimum of 50 deliveries).
Currently, Yuvraj is the lowest averaging batsman this season who have played in positions #1 to #5 and have faced more than 50 deliveries. Yuvi's average reads a poor 12.5 in four innings.
In his last innings against Delhi Daredevils, Yuvraj's dismal run in the league continued as he could muster just 14 off 17 deliveries. With this, Yuvraj has now failed to cross the 20-run mark this season in the 4 innings that he has batted in.
While, this is first time where Yuvraj's strike rate is below 100 (89.28) as he never had a strike rate of below 115 in any previous ten seasons of the cash-rich league.
To make matters worse, Yuvraj will will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Punjab's next match of the tournament and stats show that he doesn't enjoy a good batting record against his former team. Yuvraj has scored just 48 runs in 5 innings against SRH at an average of 9.60, which is his worst against any opponent in the IPL.
Yuvraj will now look to make amends against the in-form SRH side and will also look to kick-start his campaign. While at one end, Punjab openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are firing on all cylinders at the top, the onus will be on Yuvraj to pick up his form and do some damage in the middle-order.
First Published: April 26, 2018, 1:07 PM IST