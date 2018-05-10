IPL 2018: Poor Umpiring Continues as KKR Bowler Tom Curran Gets 'No-balled'

Ishan Kishan shone with the bat while bowlers also came to the party as Mumbai Indians crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. This was Kolkata's heaviest defeat in terms of runs against any opponent in IPL history, while KKR's hoodoo also continued as they have lost to MI in all of the last eight matches that they have played against the defending champions in the cash-rich league.
Chasing a mammoth target of 211, Kolkata got off to the worst start possible as Mitchell McClenaghan removed Sunil Narine on the second ball of the innings itself for just 4. Robin Uthappa then joined Chris Lynn in the middle and the duo started to hit boundaries to steady the KKR ship.
But a suicidal piece of running between the wickets meant that Lynn had to head back into the hut for 21 after getting run-out by Suryakumar Yadav. Uthappa was the next batsman to be walk back as he was dismissed by Mayank Markande for 14.
Hardik Pandya then got the prized wicket of Andre Russell who gave away an easy catch to Markande in the covers for 2. Skipper Dinesh Karthik (5) and Nitish Rana (21) soon followed suit and Kolkata were struggling at 67/6 at this point in time.
Rinku Singh (5) became Jasprit Bumrah's only scalp of the match while Bumrah removed Piyush Chawla to pick up his second of the night. Tom Curran hit three boundaries to delay the inevitable but in the end, he perished as well for 18 off the bowling of Krunal Pandya. Kuldeep Yadav was the last KKR batsman to to be dismissed as he was trapped LBW by Krunal, who ended the match with two wickets.
Earlier, Ishan smashed a 17-ball half-century as MI overcame a slow start to post an imposing 210/6. Ishan tore apart KKR bowling, especially Kuldeep Yadav who was clobbered for four consecutive sixes, en route to his 21-ball 62 (5x4, 6x6) as MI scripted a turnaround in the middle overs.
First Published: May 10, 2018, 12:35 PM IST