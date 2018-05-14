Prior Experience of Wankhede Wicket Helped Me: Jos Buttler

Chasing 169, Buttler looked at ease during his entire stay, on a wicket that looked on a slower side. While the other batsmen failed to score runs at a rapid pace, Buttler hit boundaries at will.
After winning the match for his side, Buttler said that it was prior experience of playing at Wankhede Stadium that helped him perform in this manner.
”I found some good form in the tournament and I’m trying to keep it going. Bit of do-or-die situation for us. I’ve spent a lot of time batting in the middle order, so I try to be there till the end. Our bowlers bowled very well and restricted them to about 15 runs less. The familiarity of the ground and the wicket helped me today. Looking forward to the next game,” he said.
The winning skipper Ajinkya Rahane, though happy with the win, called for improved fielding standards in the coming games.
“It’s a great win for all of us. 168-169 on this wicket was 10-15 runs short. Jofra’s couple of wickets in that over changed the game actually. We didn’t get a partnership in the earlier games but we knew that if we get one early on, it’ll be easy to chase. The discussion before the game was to get used to the wicket as soon as possible. There’s room for improvement in the fielding department. I want the boys to stand up and do well in that,” Rahane signed off by saying.
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|+0.400
|CSK
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|+0.383
|KKR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.189
|RR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.347
|KXIP
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.518
|MI
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|+0.405
|RCB
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|+0.218
|DD
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.478
First Published: May 14, 2018, 9:08 AM IST