Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

Prior Experience of Wankhede Wicket Helped Me: Jos Buttler

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 14, 2018, 9:08 AM IST
Prior Experience of Wankhede Wicket Helped Me: Jos Buttler

(BCCI Image)

Rajasthan Royals cruised home against Mumbai Indians with seven wickets to spare as opener Jos Buttler slammed his fifth consecutive fifty of the tournament on Sunday in Mumbai. His innings of 94 runs from just 54 balls ensured that Rajasthan remain in contention of a playoff berth.

Chasing 169, Buttler looked at ease during his entire stay, on a wicket that looked on a slower side. While the other batsmen failed to score runs at a rapid pace, Buttler hit boundaries at will.

After winning the match for his side, Buttler said that it was prior experience of playing at Wankhede Stadium that helped him perform in this manner.

”I found some good form in the tournament and I’m trying to keep it going. Bit of do-or-die situation for us. I’ve spent a lot of time batting in the middle order, so I try to be there till the end. Our bowlers bowled very well and restricted them to about 15 runs less. The familiarity of the ground and the wicket helped me today. Looking forward to the next game,” he said.

The winning skipper Ajinkya Rahane, though happy with the win, called for improved fielding standards in the coming games.

“It’s a great win for all of us. 168-169 on this wicket was 10-15 runs short. Jofra’s couple of wickets in that over changed the game actually. We didn’t get a partnership in the earlier games but we knew that if we get one early on, it’ll be easy to chase. The discussion before the game was to get used to the wicket as soon as possible. There’s room for improvement in the fielding department. I want the boys to stand up and do well in that,” Rahane signed off by saying.

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH12930018+0.400
CSK12840016+0.383
KKR12660012-0.189
RR12660012-0.347
KXIP12660012-0.518
MI12570010+0.405
RCB12570010+0.218
DD1239006-0.478

Also Watch

Ajinkya RahaneiplIPL 2018ipl 2018 pts tableJos ButtlerMumbai IndiansRajasthan Royals
First Published: May 14, 2018, 9:08 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking