Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: Prithvi Shaw Copies MS Dhoni's Trademark Helicopter Shot to Perfection Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 28, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
IPL 2018: Prithvi Shaw Copies MS Dhoni's Trademark Helicopter Shot to Perfection Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Prithvi Shaw and MS Dhoni. (BCCI Images)

New Delhi: 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw set the Indian Premier League alight by slamming his maiden fifty (62 off 44 deliveries) which helped Delhi Daredevils win their second match of the season in style against Kolkata Knight Riders, on Friday.

High on confidence after the ICC U-19 World Cup, Shaw seemed determined to score a whole lot of runs against KKR as Delhi were looking to save their season. Shaw, who completed his half century of 38 balls not only had the likes of Mitchell Johnson running for cover, but also set the platform for captain Shreyas Iyer’s swashbuckling knock. Delhi scored 219 batting first, while KKR could only manage 164 and were handed a heavy defeat.

During the course of his innings, Shaw produced a moment of magic off the bowling of Mitchell Johnson which would have certainly made MS Dhoni proud. In the ninth over of the Delhi innings, Shaw copied Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot to perfection to hit a massive six on the on-side, leaving the former Aussie pacer completely bewildered.




On Friday evening, Delhi Daredevils pulled off a huge morale boosting win against the Kolkata Knight Riders to snap a losing streak. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Delhi’s batting and bowling both came to the party as KKR were left stunned.

Among the heroes for the Delhi Daredevils was India’s U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw who played an authoritative innings at the top of the order. Shaw who scored 62 of 44 balls, completed his half century of 38 balls to match the achievement of Sanju Samson as the youngest half centurion in the history of the IPL. Shaw completed this feat at 18 years and 169 days, the same as Samson who made this milestone his in 2013 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.




Also Watch

Delhi DaredevilsIndian Premier LeagueIndian Premier League 2018iplIPL 2018kolkata knight ridersMS DhoniMS Dhoni Helicopter Shotprithvi shaw
First Published: April 28, 2018, 12:15 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking