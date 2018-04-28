IPL 2018: Prithvi Shaw Copies MS Dhoni's Trademark Helicopter Shot to Perfection Against Kolkata Knight Riders

High on confidence after the ICC U-19 World Cup, Shaw seemed determined to score a whole lot of runs against KKR as Delhi were looking to save their season. Shaw, who completed his half century of 38 balls not only had the likes of Mitchell Johnson running for cover, but also set the platform for captain Shreyas Iyer’s swashbuckling knock. Delhi scored 219 batting first, while KKR could only manage 164 and were handed a heavy defeat.
During the course of his innings, Shaw produced a moment of magic off the bowling of Mitchell Johnson which would have certainly made MS Dhoni proud. In the ninth over of the Delhi innings, Shaw copied Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot to perfection to hit a massive six on the on-side, leaving the former Aussie pacer completely bewildered.
'SHAW'NDAR shot from Prithvi https://t.co/DfvLpCuJeX via @ipl— aratrick mondal (@crlmaratrick) April 27, 2018
On Friday evening, Delhi Daredevils pulled off a huge morale boosting win against the Kolkata Knight Riders to snap a losing streak. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Delhi’s batting and bowling both came to the party as KKR were left stunned.
Among the heroes for the Delhi Daredevils was India’s U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw who played an authoritative innings at the top of the order. Shaw who scored 62 of 44 balls, completed his half century of 38 balls to match the achievement of Sanju Samson as the youngest half centurion in the history of the IPL. Shaw completed this feat at 18 years and 169 days, the same as Samson who made this milestone his in 2013 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Delhi DaredevilsIndian Premier LeagueIndian Premier League 2018iplIPL 2018kolkata knight ridersMS DhoniMS Dhoni Helicopter Shotprithvi shaw
First Published: April 28, 2018, 12:15 PM IST