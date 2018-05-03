Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: Prithvi Shaw Reminds Mark Waugh of Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 3, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
IPL 2018: Prithvi Shaw Reminds Mark Waugh of Sachin Tendulkar

Prithvi Shaw walks back after making 62. (BCCI)

New Delhi: Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh has heaped praise on Delhi Daredevils batsman Prithvi Shaw and has said that the youngster's technique is very similar to that of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Shaw has been a key figure for Delhi hot and cold campaign so far where he has scored 140 runs at a more than healthy strike rate of 166.66 in just four games. Shaw — aged only 18 years 174 days — hit his maiden half-century in only his second match of the season and with that, he became the joint-youngest cricketer to record a half-century in the history of the IPL.

Even during Delhi's last match against Rajasthan Royals, Shaw provided Delhi with the perfect start and scored a brisk 25-ball 47. These innings from Shaw have forced Mark Waugh to lavish praise on the youngster and he went onto compare him with none other than Sachin himself.

"The first thing you notice is his technique, it’s very similar to Sachin Tendulkar. His grip, his stance, he stays very still at the crease and plays all his shots around the wicket. He plays the ball quite late and is quite punchy in his stroke play and has an excellent base to play any shot from any bowler. He’s just so much like Sachin Tendulkar," Mark Waugh said during a show on Star Sports.

Mark — the younger of the illustrious Waugh brothers — is regarded as one of the most gifted batsmen ever to grace the game of cricket. Mark and Sachin both made their respective international debuts in a gap of just one year and while both enjoyed very successful careers, Sachin's longevity was impeccable.

Mark made his final bow in 2002 in the Sharjah Test against Pakistan and in that same year, Sachin turned 29 and had played the same number of Tests (128) as Mark. Till then, Sachin had scored 8770 runs, which was more than the Australian's 8029 in as many matches.

Mark and Sachin were rivals for the longest time during that era and must have known each other's game inside out. So, if Shaw is getting such high praise from a guy of Mark's stature — where the Australia is comparing him to arguably the greatest batsman ever — then the youngster must feel that he is on the right path as far as his batting is concerned.

Also Watch

Delhi DaredevilsIPL 2018Mark Waughprithvi shawsachin tendulkar
First Published: May 3, 2018, 5:11 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking