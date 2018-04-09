IPL 2018: Rahane and Williamson Set for Big Challenge

With Steve Smith and David Warner missing, all eyes will be on these two men who will look to make most of the big opportunity.
Rahane will be the 5th RR skipper in the IPL. Amazingly, he’ll be just the 2nd Indian, after Rahul Dravid.
Shane Warne, Shane Watson & Steve Smith are the others to have captained RR in the past. In the 4 matches Rahane has captained in T20s, he has scored 50 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of
102.04 and has managed only one 30+ score.
He has captained only once in the IPL. He captained RPS in the last season against DD and lost the match.
Out of the 4 matches he has captained in T20s, Rahane has won just a single match which was against ZIM in 2015 at Harare.
He scored 33 off 32 deliveries vs ZIM at Harare in 2015.
Williamson will be Sunrisers’ 6th captain, astounding since they only started playing the IPL 5 years ago!
He’ll be the fifth foreign-born skipper after Warner, Sangakkara, Cameron White & Darren Sammy. While Williamson hasn’t captained in the IPL, he has captained NZ in 33 matches.
Out of the 33, he has won 17 matches. Williamson’s 17 T20I victories are the most by any Kiwi skipper (McCullum & Vettori are next with 13 apiece) and his win rate is the best (min. 5 matches in charge) – 51.52%
He has scored 894 runs for NZ in T20Is as a captain, the most by a Kiwi captain.
Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody has recently said here that the change in captaincy in a short notice had little impact on the team.
Though Williamson is not new to captaincy, he would be expected to quickly deliver the goods in the leadership role.
First Published: April 9, 2018, 12:59 PM IST