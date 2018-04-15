IPL 2018: Rajasthan Bowlers Prepared for RCB Batsmen, Says K Gowtham

"We did get to watch yesterday's game. We wanted to know what the wicket was doing. When bowlers were bowing it had initial grip, so it is an added advantage. The way the RCB batted there are lot of things we can look at. The way they tackled the spin was very good," he told reporters on the eve of the match here.
"We have different plans for different players and hope they all come out good," he added.
Gowtham said the wicket looks good and batsmen can put up 200-odd runs on the board.
"The batters in the last game took on the spinners very early. I guess they were 80 or 90 for four. May be, if they would have given a little bit more time, I guess it could have been a high-scoring match. We could have seen 200 score and a chase. There is nothing to talk about the wicket," he said.
Replying to another question, Gowtham said he has been playing the role of a container for Royals.
On Shane Warne's influence on RR, Gowtham said has been associated with the team from the beginning and players are learning from his inputs.
"He is a legend. He is the guy who started with RR. He was captain and coach. Right now he is our mentor. We are learning from him. Hope it helps us," he said.
First Published: April 15, 2018, 10:23 AM IST