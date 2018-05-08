Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Highlights: As It Happened & IPL Points Table

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2018, 12:09 AM IST

Match 40, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 08 May, 2018

Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bat)

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs

Man of the Match: Jos Buttler

23:37(IST)
23:36(IST)

Match Ends: KL Rahul slams back to back boundaries on the last two deliveries and with that he has once again carried his bat but this time in a losing cause. Rajasthan edge Punjab by 15 runs to stay alive in the tournament. Rahul ends with 95* but it goes in vain as other batsmen failed on the night. As for RR, they are still alive in the tournament. 

23:32(IST)

No Ball and Free Hit and SIX: With the match in kitty, Unadkat bowls a no ball and then KL Rahul hits a mighty six over extra cover and now Punjab need 24 off 3 deliveries. But Unadkat follows it with a dot ball and RR are now on the verge of a win. 

23:28(IST)

OUT: Marcus Stoinis hits the ball firmly on the off side but Gowtham takes a good catch at the deep point boundary to dismiss the batsman. With that, Punjab have now lost their seventh wicket and Unadkat picks his first. 

23:27(IST)

Four: On the last ball of the over, Rahul once again plays the scoop shot and gets his third boundary of the over. With that, 16 runs came from the penultimate over of the innings as KXIP now need 32 from the last over to win. 

23:25(IST)

Four and Four: KL Rahul hits one over the infield and gets a boundary towards long off. A poor effort in the outfield didn't help RR's cause either as it goes for the four. Then, Rahul plays the perfect scoop shot to make it back to back boundaries. Stunning stuff from the Indian superstar. 

23:22(IST)

Another excellent over from Jaydev Unadkat comes to an end and the pacers are doing the trick for RR in the death over. Both Archer and Unadkat have hit the yorkers on will and that has really peggeb back the away side. 

23:17(IST)

Four: Show and short from Unadkat and Rahul comes down the track and pulls the ball for a boundary towards deep mid wicket. If anyone can win this match from here it is Rahul. Let's see how these final few overs turn out to be. 

23:15(IST)

100: Punjab have finally huffed and puffed over the line to cross the 100-run mark but Rajasthan are in full control of the innings.Jofra Archer also bowls an excellent over as he concedes just 4 from it. KXIP need 57 off 18. 

23:12(IST)

Cricketnext’s IPL expert Aakash Chopra: Time to think about reducing the quantum of loss for Kings XI Punjab. That stage of the tournament where you don’t want the NRR to take a serious beating.

23:11(IST)

Unadkat bowls an excellent 16th over as he gives away just 5 runs from it. With just four overs to go, Punjab need 61 to win and it can be said that it will take something extraordinary from Rahul if that is going to happen. 

23:08(IST)

Even according to KL Rahul's high standards and in the form that he is in right now, this seems to be an impossible task for Punjab to say the least. They to score more than 13 from here now and it will one difficult taks. So far so good as far as Rajasthan are concerned. 

23:00(IST)

50: Rahul continues to wage a lone battle for Punjab as he slams a boundary off the bowling of Anureet to bring up his half-century. However, as things stand, it doesn't seem like Punjab will get a positive score from this match lest Rahul goes berserk from here on. 

22:56(IST)

OUT: Excellent work in the field by Stuart Binny as he throws the ball towards the right end and Buttler took the bails off in no time and Axar has been run out. Punjab have now lost their sixth wicket and they are really staring down the barrell now. 

22:52(IST)

Four: Gowtham may have given 8 runs from the over there but he almost had a wicket. The ball spun a lot and missed the off stump by just a whisker and went for boundary behind the keeper. Still a good over from the spinner as he didnt give anything away other than that four. 

22:47(IST)

OUT: Punjab is losing the plot completely here as Manoj Tiwary is the latest batsman to head back into the hut. The right hander hits a Stokes delivery into the hands of the Rahane at covers and KXIP have now lost their fifth wicket. 

22:42(IST)

The onus is now on Rahul and Manoj Tiwary to get Punjab as close to the Rajasthan target as possible. But Sodhi once again bowls a good over and keeps it tight by giving away just 6 runs. The req rate is going through the roof the moment. But surely Rahul cannot do it alone everytime as he needs support. 

22:37(IST)

Four and 50: KL Rahul continues to fight for Punjab as wickets keep falling on the other end. Rahul swats the ball hard on the onside and it goes for a boundary towards deep mid wicket in between two fielders. With that, 50 also comes up for Punjab. 

22:33(IST)

OUT: Another one buckles under the pressure built by the bowlers as Aksdeep departs after getting caught in the deep off the bowling of Ish Sodhi. The Kiwi picks his first of the innings as Punjab lose their fourth. 

22:32(IST)

Four: Lomror bowls a bit full and Aksdeep hits the ball towards extra cover for his first boundary of the innings. Rahul and Aksdeep are doing their best to steady the ship after three early wickets. 

22:28(IST)

Ish Sodhi bowls a dream over as far as RR are concerned as gives away just runs from it. The Royals spinners are doing a great job at the moment to stop the flow of runs and the pressure is building on the away side. 

22:21(IST)

Four and Four: KL Rahul is waging a lone batting out there for Punjab at the moment as he hits couple of glorious boundaries on the off-side off the bowling of Ben Stokes. First, he hits the ball over the point fielder for a boundary and then hits the perfect cover drive. 

22:18(IST)

Unadkat piles more pressure on Punjab batsmen as he gives away just 5 runs from his over. The required rate is going up with every passing over and as things stand Punjab are falling way behind. They need a masterclass from Rahul once again. 

22:10(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust for Punjab as Karun Nair departs for 3 after getting dismissed by Jofra Archer. In trying to up the ante, Nair hits the ball in the air and it is caught well by Unadkat. Punjab has lost their third wicket now. 

22:03(IST)

OUT: Ashwin had sent himself up the order but the move doesnt work and he is castled by Gowtham. On just the second ball that he faced, he tried to go over the infield but missed the ball completely and the ball crashed into his middle. KXIP lose their second wicket now. 

22:01(IST)

OUT: Pre-meditated shot from Gayle as he comes dancing down the ground. Gowtham saw that and changed the line of the ball. Buttler collected the ball from outside the leg stump and effected a brilliant stumping. Gayle departs for 1 and his hoodoo continues against RR. 

22:00(IST)

SIX: KL Rahul is simply dealing in fours and sixes at the moment as he slams a six to finish a good over from Jofra Archer. Short and wide from Archer and Rahul cut the ball for a six over third man. Good start for KXIP. 

21:54(IST)

Four: KL Rahul gets off the mark with a stunning shot towards extra cover for the first four of the innings. The ball takes a solitary bounce before going over the ropes. Gosh he is in sublime form in the tournament. Four runs came from the first over of the chase. 

21:53(IST)

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been in sublime form and they are once again out in the middle to give their team a bright start. K Gowtham will be bowling the first over of the innings. 

21:39(IST)

OUT and Innings Over: On the last ball of the innings, Unadkat is dismissed and Tye finishes with stunning figures of 4/34. Royals finish the innings at 158/8 in 20 overs. Mujeeb was the other star of the day as he ended with figures of 2/21 in four. 

Preview:

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side succumbed to their third loss in a row, after being hammered by Punjab at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday and now need to win all their remaining five matches to keep themselves alive in the tournament. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will start at 8 PM on May 8 (Tuesday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com. Rajasthan have just six points with three wins from nine games while Punjab are placed third after six wins from nine games and 12 points in their kitty. Another win for Punjab will almost seal them a play-off berth and a defeat will be the end of the road for Rajasthan. Nothing has clicked for Rajasthan this season with all the departments failing to come together as a unit. Skipper Rahane has been average with the bat while all-rounder Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi have also failed to fire. Only young Sanju Samson has single-handedly carried Rajashthan's batting on his shoulders, amassing 310 runs from nine games, averaging 38.75. Stokes, the most expensive buy at the 2018 IPL auctions, has failed miserably both with the bat and ball. The English all-rounder has scored just 160 runs from nine innings while picking up just two wickets.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer has done well to claim eight wickets from four matches while this IPL's costliest buy Jaydev Unadkat have also been amongst the wickets. Rajasthan's main concern will be the form of their spinners -- Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham -- who have so far failed to hunt as a pair. While Gopal has six wickets from seven games, Gowtham has bagged six wickets from nine matches. On the other hand, Punjab's batting this season mostly relies on the opening combination of Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul, who have consistently given great starts to their side. While the caribbean batsman has accumulated 310 runs from just six games, averaging 149.75, Rahul has 376 runs from nine games. Karun Nair has also been impressive after 240 runs from eight innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order. The trio's consistent poor form will be a cause of concern for the team management and this is high time for them to come out with their best.

In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, along with medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up. Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility. While Australian Tye has 12 wickets from nine games with an economy of 7.69, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have eight and 12 wickets each. Overall, Rajasthan will be hoping for a win against Punjab at home as two of the three victories have come here.
Playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Anureet Singh. Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Akshdeep Nath, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
