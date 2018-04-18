Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 19, 2018, 12:13 AM IST

Match 15, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 18 April, 2018

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Nitish Rana

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:30(IST)
23:29(IST)
23:27(IST)

SIX and Match Ends: Dinesh Karthik finishes off in style as he hits a huge six off the bowling off Ben Laughlin to guide his team over the line. Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets and also end their 9-match unbeaten streak at home. Uthappa, Rana and Karthik were the real stars of the day for the away side as they register their third win of the season. 

23:22(IST)

9 runs came from the 17th over from Ben Stokes as Kolkata are now just 10 runs away from a massive victory in this clash. Karthik and Rana have played really well to get KKR in this position. 

23:19(IST)

Four: Juicy full toss on the off side from Stokes and the KKR skipper obliges by hitting the ball past the point fielder for a boundary. With that, 150 up for Kolkata and they are on the verge of big win in this clash. 

23:18(IST)

What Dinesh Karthik has done since coming onto the crease is that he hasn't looked to hit every ball out of the park. He has simply found the gap to hit the ball and pushed his partner to convert the singles into doubles. Great stuff from the KKR skipper. 

23:16(IST)

Cricketnext’s IPL expert Aakash Chopra: Always rated Robin Uthappa highly in the shortest format...perhaps, should’ve played for India a little more in T20s.

23:14(IST)

SIX: This is that over where Kolkata reduce the deficit between the runs and ball. This time Nitish rana gets into the act and hits the ball over the long-off boundary to slam the second six of the over. In total, 16 runs came from the over as KKR now need 19 off 18 deliveries. 

23:12(IST)

SIX: Unadkat bowls a bit short into the body of Karthik and the KKR skipper obliges by hitting the ball over the square leg fielder for his first six of the innings. KKR now need 27 off 21 deliveries and one would feel that they are firmly on top to clinch the match. 

23:10(IST)

Stat Attack: Most runs (IPL 2018): -

1.            201 – V Kohli (RCB)

2.            185 – S Samson (RR)

3.            153 – A Russell (KKR)

4.            148* - N Rana (KKR) (when on 21*)

5.            142 – E Lewis (MI)

23:07(IST)

Boundaries seem to hard to come by at the moment and the two batsmen Karthik and Rana are showing how to run between the wickets. 5 runs came from the over as KKR now need 35 off 24 deliveries. The partnership between these two is worth 24 now off 21 deliveries and they are doing it easily at the moment. 

23:04(IST)

Five runs came from the over as Kolkata now need 40 runs off 30 deliveries to win this match. Karthik and Rana are batting really well at the moment and if they don't suffer any more blows, then the away side will win this clash very easily. 

23:01(IST)

Chance: Karthik is keeping the scoreboard ticking by taking the singles and double and not relying on boundaries solely. Rana thought of doing the same but almost got himself run out, however, Unadkat missed the stumps and the southpaw survives. 

22:57(IST)

Skipper Dinesh Karthik is batting ever so well at the moment and he is scoring at a brisk pace right after coming on to the crease. The right hander is putting the pressure on the fielders by converting singles into doubles and so on and so forth. 

22:54(IST)

OUT: Unbelievable catch from Stokes to get rid of Uthappa who was nearing his half-century. The right hander hit a Gowtham delivery towards long on and Stokes caught the ball and then threw it in before momentum could take them over the ropes. And then caught the ball after coming inside the ropes to pull off a great catch at the boundary ropes. Uthappa goes for 48 as KKR lose their third wicket.

22:51(IST)

Four: Gowtham bowls on to the pads of Rana from around the wicket and the southpaw guides the ball past the fine leg fielder for a boundary. Second four of the innings for Rana and he is once again playing really well for KKR in the chase. 

22:49(IST)

7 runs came from that over from Laughlin, which also included one boundary from Rana. Uthappa and Rana are putting on a good partnership here and the duo didn't let KKR feel the pressure after Narine's dismissal. The scorecard keep moving as Kolkata are edging closer to the 100-run mark.

22:46(IST)

Four: Nitish Rana gets into the act now and he slams his first boundary of the innings off the bowling of Ben Laughlin. The southpaw cut the ball hard and the fielder at deep point didn't have any chance as the ball raced away for a boundary. 

22:44(IST)

Excellent over from Gowtham as he concedes just three runs from it and stops the flow of boundaries that had plagued the Rajasthan bowlers in the last few overs. Uthappa is inching closer to a well made fifty as now he is batting on 47. 

22:41(IST)

10 runs came from the over as Kolkata batsmen are milking runs really well at the moment. 10 overs have been bowled and KKR have scored 87/2. The away side need 74 off 60 deliveries now. Uthappa is batting on 46 and Rana on 4.

22:39(IST)

Misfield and Four: Uthappa hits the ball towards third man and Unadkat lets the ball go in between his fingers for a boundary. Stokes is not happy and he lets his displeasure known to the fielder. Sixth four of the innings for the right-hander as he nears his fifty. 

22:36(IST)

SIX: Narine may have fallen but Uthappa continues to deal in boundaries as he slog sweeps the ball for his second six of the innings. 9 runs and a wicket came from the Shreyas Gopal over as the match is evenly balanced at the moment. 

22:35(IST)

OUT: Rajasthan Royals have finally managed to break this partnership as Sunil Narine gets himself run out. Narine took off without looking at his teammate and Unadkat afftect a good run out from short third man. Kolkata two down now. 

22:32(IST)

Stat Attack: Narine’s 30+ scores in the IPL: -

1.            37 (18) v KXIP at Kolkata

2.            42 (17) v GL, at Kolkata

3.            34 (17) v RCB, at Kolkata

4.            54 (17) v RCB at Bengaluru

5.            50 (19) v RCB, at Kolkata

6.            35* (22) v RR at Jaipur.

22:29(IST)

Edge and Four: Stokes manages to get a thick outside edge off the bat of Sunil Narine but the ball is way wide of keeper Jos Buttler and it goes for a boundary behind him. Fifth four of the innings for Narine and he won't mind how the runs come for him as long it keeper coming.

22:28(IST)

Ajinkya Rahane has now introduced his trump card, Ben Stokes into the attack as Rajasthan look to break this partnership between Narine and Uthappa. These two have already put on 62 off 41 deliveries and the home side need a wicket as soon as possible. 

22:25(IST)
22:25(IST)

SIX: Gopal now bowls a bit short and Uthappa gets onto the backfoot and smashes the ball over the deep mid wicket ropes for his first six of the innings. If these two batsmen are out in the middle for 5 more overs, the match will firmly move into the half of KKR. 

22:21(IST)

SIX: A short delivery from Laughlin and it is dispatched for a huge six by Narine. The southpaw got on the back foot abd pulled the ball over the mid wicket boundary for a huge maximum. First six of the innings for KKR in this chase as they reach 53/1 in 6 overs. 

22:20(IST)

Four: Ben Laughlin was introduced into the attack and Uthappa welcomes him with a boundary on the on side. The right hander simply guided the ball past the fielder at short fine leg for a boundary. Fifth boundary of the innings for Uthappa. 

LOAD MORE

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Highlights: As It Happened

Dinesh Karthik (BCCI Photo)

PREVIEW RR vs KKR: The in-form Rajasthan Royals will be confident of a third consecutive victory when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Royals have turned it around with back-to-back wins after Sunrisers thrashed them in their opener.
They pipped Delhi Daredevils by 19 runs in a rain hit encounter and then travelled away to post a convincing 19-run victory over star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore. The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samon who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Royals would expect him to fire again.
They were able to iron out few of their flaws. Royals' batting clicked with Samson leading the charge and skipper Ajinkya Rahane too making a useful contribution. Their bowling too could sustain the pressure of onslaught by big hitters like Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers.
They are on their home turf where they have seldom lost matches but they would still be wary of KKR who outplayed Delhi Daredevils rather comfortably last night for their second win in four games.
With Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine at the top and big hitters like Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell in the middle, KKR have enough fire power and depth.
Their bowling too has the right balance with the deceptive Narine, the current purple cap holder in the tournament. Wily old horse Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav are capable of weaving a web around any batting side.
Pacer Shivam Mavi, who rose to stardom during the recent U-19 World Cup, and Russell provide the medium pace variety to KKR. However, the tight schedule of the tournament has left KKR so drained that they have preferred to rest today instead of holding a practice session.
The pink city, after a two and half hour rain interruption in the previous match, is under a dry and hot spell. The wicket here is a sporting one but a little bit of dryness would help the KKR spin department.
Squads: Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.
IPL 2018 Points Table
IPL 2018 Full Schedule

Related Story

Ajinkya Rahanecricketdinesh karthikIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018IPL 2018 LiveIPL 2018 Live Scoreipl 2018 live updatesliveLive Cricket Scorelive scoreRajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight RidersRajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders liveRajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live scoreRajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live updatesscore

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking