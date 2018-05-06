IPL 2018: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni Shine as Chennai Super Kings Crush Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 Wickets

Chasing a modest target of 128, Chennai got off to a good start with opener Shane Watson slamming couple of boundaries in the first over off Tim Southee. Watson along with Ambati Rayudu put on 18 runs for the first wicket to get the team off to a steady start.
The dangerous stand was eventually broken by Umesh Yadav, who castled Watson for 11 to provide RCB with their first breakthrough of the day. Suresh Raina then joined Rayudu in the middle and the duo started the rebuilding job for Chennai.
Rayudu and Raina kept taking singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking, hitting the occasional boundary. The 44-run stand was eventually broken by Umesh, who got rid of Raina for 25 after Southee took a stunning catch at the long-off boundary ropes.
Rayudu and Dhruv Shorey then departed in quick succession as Chennai lost four wickets for 80 and were in a spot of bother. Bangalore had a chance to pick their fifth wicket and further put pressure on the home side, but poor fielding didn't help their cause.
Parthiv dropped Dwayne Bravo (14 off 17 balls) off Murugan Ashwin, and then Chahal dropped the West Indian at deep extra cover as the all-rounder along with his skipper added 48 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket stand.
In the 18th over, Dhoni hit three massive sixes off Chahal to take Chennai closer to the target. A single on the last ball of the over ensured that Chennai got over the line with 6 wickets and 12 balls to spare.
Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh played important roles in choking the flow of runs in the middle overs apart from taking wickets at regular intervals to peg back RCB. In all, CSK bowled 54 dot balls (equivalent to 9 overs), which also proved to be a key factor.
While it was a collective bowling effort by CSK, Jadeja and Harbhajan conceded only 40 runs between them with prize scalps of Kohli and AB de Villiers in their kitty. Jadeja got rid of the Indian captain with an armer which breached Kohli's defence. The ball skidded through the two-paced surface where batting exactly was not easy.
In the very next over, de Villiers was stumped trying to reverse-sweep Harbhajan and RCB never recovered from the twin blows. Parthiv did score a half-century but the dismal show of the other batsmen hurt them dearly.
Save Parthiv and Southee who ensured a 120-run plus total for the visiting team, none of the other batsmen could even reach double digits. New ball bowlers Lungi Ngidi (1/24 in 4 overs) and IPL debutant David Willey (1/24 in 4 overs) also used their variations to good effect. Ngidi bowled a lot of slow cutters.
Parthiv hit five boundaries and two sixes but he was guilty of not being able to rotate the strike as he time and again failed to read Ngidi's slower ones. He finally gave a return catch to Jadeja as he was not able to check his stroke. Mandeep Singh on the other hand tried to sweep and gave a catch in the deep.
Tottering at 89 for 8, it was Southee who took it upon himself, adding 38 runs for the ninth wicket with Mohammed Siraj, whose contribution was a mere three runs.
Also Watch
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
chennai super kingsDhoni JadejaIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2018MS DhoniRavindra JadejaRoyal Challengers Bangalore
First Published: May 6, 2018, 7:50 AM IST