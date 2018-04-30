IPL 2018: RCB Captain Virat Kohli Takes Spectacular Superman-like Catch Against KKR

Captain Kohli, though has been a bright spot as one would expect for the franchise. Kohli, excepting the odd innings has been in good form with the bat, and on Sunday evening showed another example of him being a good fielder.
In the 19th over of the KKR innings, as Dinesh Karthik smashed Mohammed Siraj towards long-on hoping to wrap up the win early, Kohli ran in and a full length dive saw him take a fantastic catch to dismiss the opposition captain for 23. Unfortunately, it was not enough, as the visitors came away with a comfortable 6 wicket win.
Earlier, the RCB were put into bat by KKR and they rode a brilliant knock from none other than Virat Kohli (68) himself to post 175 in their allotted oves. RCB at one point looked set to post a huge total thanks to their explosive batting line-up, but some good bowling in the final overs by KKR meant that was not to be.
In the chase, KKR looked comfortable from the word go itself, with Chris Lynn taking on the responsibility of seeing the game through. His partnerships with Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik were crucial for KKR during their chase which they completed with 6 wickets in hand and 5 balls left to go.
dinesh karthikIPL 11IPL 2018kolkata knight ridersRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohliVirat Kohli catch
First Published: April 30, 2018, 9:23 AM IST