IPL 2018: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Credits Bowlers For Win Against KXIP

With this victory, Bangalore have opened their account as far as the points table is concerned. The win left skipper Virat Kohli happy as he was all praise for his bowlers. After the match, Kohli said, “We are very happy to get on the board. First home game is very crucial always. We were decent in the first game and we improved on it. We knew the new ball will come on nicely. The bowlers showed composure. Umesh took three wickets and blocked the momentum,” Kohli said.
“Credit to Umesh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, and Kulwant Khejroliya. Once you have five bowlers, you can pick and choose later. We wanted to give them more responsibility.”
After garnering praise from the skipper, Umesh said, “I just back myself and I just practiced in the nets. I was bowling quick and at the stumps. Sometimes I try too many variations but Ashish Nehra wants me to keep it simple. I am just trying my best to bowl a hard length and into the wicket. I enjoyed Yuvraj Singh’s wicket. That was the best,” he said.
After losing the match, KXIP skipper R Ashwin admitted that his team was good 20-30 runs short, but added that he was proud of the way his team fought.
“I am proud of the way the boys fought. We were probably 20-30 runs short. We go down, we go down like this. The pressure is on RCB as they have the big players. I can’t ask for anything more from the boys,” he said.
First Published: April 14, 2018, 11:35 AM IST