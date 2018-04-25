Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK Highlights: MS Dhoni Masterclass Takes CSK Over the Line

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 26, 2018, 8:18 AM IST

Match 24, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 25 April, 2018

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: MS Dhoni

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:57(IST)

MS DHONI has once again done the unthinkable as he finishes the game with a six as Chennai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets and also chase down 206 on a night when the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium were handed a treat by some excellent show of batsmanship from both teams.

23:47(IST)

14 runs from the Siraj over here as Dhoni's reputation got the better of Siraj here even as he looked in sync before 3 wide balls bring Chennai right back in the game. The score reads 190/5 as Chennai need 16 from the last over to win this one. Can Dhoni do this?

23:39(IST)

RUN OUT!!! 15 runs from the 18th over for Chennai, but more importantly, the partnership was broken as Rayudu is run out for 82 as a direct hit catches the batsman just short of his crease. Kohli is elated, but is this too late in the evening for RCB? The score reads 176/5 after 18 overs

23:31(IST)

10 runs from the Siraj over as Dhoni spoils what was looking like the best over of the innings from an RCB bowler here as there were only six runs scored off the first 5 before Dhoni cut the last one between short third-man and backward point as the Chennai fans erupted. The score reads 161/4 after 17 overs

23:22(IST)

DROPPED!!! 16 runs from the Anderson over and that will hurt Kohli because just a couple of balls back, Umesh dropped Rayudu and then Rayudu finishes with a six in the over. Royal Challengers Bangalore need to get their act right with Dhoni and Rayudu in the middle. CSK's score reads 151/4 as the umpires call for a strategic break.

23:17(IST)

9 runs from the Siraj over here as Rayudu dances down the track to hit another one into the covers stand, but more importantly Dhoni and Rayudu also follow them up with singles as Chennai now need 71 from the last 5 overs and that is very much possible with Dhoni in the middle. The score reads 135/4 after 15 overs

23:11(IST)

16th IPL 50 for Rayudu as he hits a six off Negi to not only bring up his half-century, but also ensures that Chennai have managed to score 19 runs from that over including 3 sixes. While Dhoni hit two of them, Rayudu hit one. Chennai's score reads 126/4 and looks like Chennai are right back into the game here.

23:07(IST)

6 runs from the Chahal over here as Dhoni did try to hit one out of the ground, but did not really get the distance that he was looking at and after that it was more about running the singles and finishing Chahal's spell as the score reads 107/4 after 13 overs 

23:03(IST)

11 runs from the Anderson over as we first see a DRS taken against Rayudu with the ball clearly missing the stumps there and Dhoni following that up with a huge six that goes way back into the long-on stands. Chennai need some lusty blows here if they want to be in the game. The score reads 101/4 after 12 overs

22:55(IST)

7 runs from the Chahal over here including a no-ball that got Rayudu a free hit. But unfortunately for Chennai, Rayudu could not make anything of the freebie. The score reads 90/4 as RCB are very much on top here and Chennai need an onslaught very soon here.

22:50(IST)

9 runs from the Negi over as MS Dhoni welcomes him back to the bowling crease with a huge six into the mid-wicket stands. The crowd just loves this man and Kohli will want to send him back into the hut as early as possible as that would mean victory for RCB. The score reads 83/4 after 10 overs

22:46(IST)

WICKET!!! 8 runs from the Chahal over here, but more importantly the leg-spinner cleans up Ravindra Jadeja as he goes for just 3 as the Chennai innings is in tatters here as the score reads 74/4 after 9 overs as the umpires call for a strategic break here. Time for CSK to regroup.

22:39(IST)

5 runs from the Umesh Yadav over here as the Chennai batsmen look to slow things down and build a platform here to steady the ship and build a platform from which the onslaught can be started later in the innings. The score reads 66/3 after 8 overs

22:35(IST)

WICKET!! Chahal has done the trick as soon as Kohli gets him into the bowling crease. Invites Sam Billings to come down the track and then gets the ball to rip enough to miss the bat and de Kock completes the stumping. Billings goes for 9 as CSK manage just 6 runs from the over as the score reads 61/3 after 7 overs

22:29(IST)

WICKET!! 6 runs from the over and Umesh Yadav picks the all-important wicket of Suresh Raina as the southpaw has no answer to the pace and disconcerting bounce that Umesh got from the wicket. Tries to flick one, but the outside edge lands into the hands of Mandeep as Raina goes for 11. The score reads 55/2 after 6 overs and the end of the powerplay.

22:22(IST)

15 runs from the Siraj over here as Rayudu comes down the track and smashes one straight over the bowler's head to finish the over really well. The score reads 50/1 after 5 overs as Chennai Super Kings look on the right track in their chase of 206 against a quality RCB bowling attack.

22:17(IST)

11 runs from the Umesh over as Raina picks a boundary after Umesh is hit into the square-leg stands by Ambati Rayudu at the start of the over. Rayudu is looking in great flow here as the score reads 35/1 after 4 overs, chasing 206 for a victory here

22:15(IST)

14 runs from the Washington Sundar over as Ambati Rayudu is definitely looking to make the most of the powerplay and here we have two huge sixes from the over as Rayudu is keen to make a challenge out of this one. The score reads 24/1 after 3 overs

22:09(IST)

2 runs from the Umesh Yadav over as Chennai are looking to take it slow and steady here. Raina and Rayudu in the middle as Chennai look to set up the chase of 206 at the Chinnaswamy here. The score reads 10/1 after 2 overs.

22:08(IST)

WICKET!!! Negi has got his man as Watson hits a six and is out off the very next ball as Siraj completes the catch at mid-on. This is exactly what Kohli wanted from Negi as this is the third time that Watson has been dismissed by Negi. The score reads 8/1

21:48(IST)

3 WICKETS AND 14 RUNS!!!! That is what a battle royale looks like as RCB finish on 205/8 after Bravo starts brilliantly in the last over of the innings and picks a wicket and then there are run outs all over the place. Everyone looking to finish on a high at the Chinnaswamy, but ball in RCB's bag after the innings. 

21:38(IST)

WICKET!!!! Mandeep goes for 32 off 17 balls as 18 runs come from the 19th over and even though Mandeep is caught by Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket, that is a fabulous innings by Mandeep at the end of the innings and the type of push RCB needed to get near the 200-run mark. The score reads 191/5 after 19

21:32(IST)

9 runs from the Bravo over as CSK are very much back in the thick of things having picked the important wickets here going into the death overs. Grandhomme and Mandeep looking to finish as well as they can after the start the top-order batsmen gave them. The score reads 173/4 after 18 overs

21:27(IST)

7 runs from the Tahir over as the spinner finishes really well here with just 5 singles and a double taken from his last over in this game. RCB now need to start tonking the ball if they wish to finish with 200 on the board. The score reads 164/4 after 17 overs with 3 overs left in the innings.

21:25(IST)

15 runs from the Jadeja over here as Mandeep and Grandhomme now looking to take the attack to the Chennai bowlers as they now have just 4 overs to go after this. Mandeep will look to keep the pressure going as the score reads 157/4 after 16 overs

21:20(IST)

WICKETS!!!! What a comeback here from Tahir as he first sends back the dangerous AB de Villiers for 68, caught well by Sam Billings and then gets Corey Anderson for 2, caught by Bhajji in the slips. The umpires call for a strategic break as the score reads 142/4 after 15 overs

21:13(IST)

MAIDEN WICKET!!! Bravo has done a great job here as he not breaks the partnership between de Kock and AB de Villiers as he dismisses the wicket-keeper with a slower delivery for just 53 off 37 balls, but also bowls a maiden over to pull things slightly back for CSK. The score reads 138/2 after 14 overs

21:05(IST)

50 with a SIX for ABD!!! Three back to back sixes as AB de Villiers is one a role here as this is also his 3rd 50 of this season. Shardul Thakur has no answers to the kind of rampage that is on at the Chinnaswamy at present. The partnership is going really well as the score reads 138/1 after 13

21:00(IST)

50 number 6 for de Kock!!! What a massive pull straight out of the screws and into the stands as the batsman brings up his 50. That looked a good over till then for CSK but it has now cost Watson 12 runs as the score reads 118/1 after 12 overs here as the crowd is loving it

20:54(IST)

19 runs from the Tahir over as ABD says enough of respect and first hits a boundary, follows it up with a six into the stands and is not done yet as he hits the next one out of the ground. The new ball is asked for as RCB is looking to put up a winning total on the board. The score reads 106/1 after 11 overs

LOAD MORE

IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK Highlights: MS Dhoni Masterclass Takes CSK Over the Line

MS Dhoni (BCCI)

Catch all the action of the IPL Match 24 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings through our live blog.

Preview: The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match 24 between RCB and CSK will start at 8 PM on April 25 (Wednesday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow RCB and CSK live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will renew their intense rivalry after two years when they face-off in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

With CSK not playing in the previous two seasons, fans on either side were robbed of IPL's most celebrated rivalry. Though Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK lead RCB 13-7 in the overall head-to-head record, both teams have won three games each out of the seven played at the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium with one producing a no-result. Dhoni's men have been much better than RCB in their comeback season, winning four out of the five games they have played so far. The Virat Kohli-captained RCB have won two out of their five matches and would be eager to maintain momentum after the win against Delhi Daredevils at home last week. Good news for the hosts is that AB de Villiers is in devastating form, which he exhibited in the last match when he enthralled his fans with a whirlwind unbeaten 39-ball 90 to power his team to a convincing win over Daredevils. He produced a vintage innings and single-handedly chased down the 175-run target with two overs to spare to bring RCB's campaign back on track. Kohli's quickfire 57 and unbeaten 92 against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians respectively also has boosted RCB's confidence. The pair of Kohli and de Villiers has scored 2,361 runs in the IPL, next only to Chris Gayle-Kohli who have amassed 2,787 runs. Shikhar Dhawan-David Warner combine are placed third with 2357 runs. Quinton de Kock, who has scored 112 runs so far, would like to get a big knock under his belt as also Manan Vohra who scored just one in the last match.

For CSK, Watson has been in great nick as he smashed 106 runs in 57 balls against Royals and is among the top run-getters and wicket-takers for his team. Also Ambati Rayudu would like to continue with his good performance as he has been the highest individual run-getter (201) for his side in five matches with 79 being the best knock. Suresh Raina (118 runs so far), who is an important member in CSK's batting line-up, will be expected to score big runs again. Also keen to perform will be Dhoni (139) and Dwayne Bravo (104). Against a power-packed CSK batting, RCB must tighten-up their bowling having conceded 200 plus runs twice at home. The spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who have taken 5 and 4 wickets each, respectively, would be itching to put up a better show, given the well-documented fact that CSK are struggling against spin this season. They have lost 10 wickets to them and only managed to score at 7.70 runs per over. RCB all-rounder Chris Woakes has been outstanding so far, picking up 8 wickets. Umesh Yadav also been equally good with eight wickets in his kitty.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee. Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.
chennai super kingsIPL 2018IPL 2018 LiveIPL 2018 Live ScoreIPL 2018 MatchIPL Match Scorelivelive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS DhoniRCB vs CSKRCB vs CSK LiveRCB vs CSK Live ScoreRoyal Challengers BangaloreRoyal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings LiveRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Scorevirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking