IPL 2018, RCB vs KKR Highlights - As It Happened

23:10(IST)

KKR batsmen are looking comfortable against Ashwin's spin now. Uthappa gets a brilliant boundary through the midwicket boundary for a four. It was just a gentle flick of the wrist, but the timing was impeccable by the batsman. The ball after that Uthappa reverse-sweeps him for another boundary. Then Lynn gets into the act and caresses the ball for a boundary. 14 runs come from the over. It's 88/1 after 10 overs.