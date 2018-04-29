Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, RCB vs KKR Highlights - Chris Lynn Outshines Virat Kohli to Pile on Misery for RCB

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 30, 2018, 8:14 AM IST

Match 29, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 29 April, 2018

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Chris Lynn

Live Blog

Highlights

00:05(IST)

KKR WIN: Shubman Gill finishes the game in style. He gets some width from Umesh Yadav and Gill drives the ball through extra cover. KKR win by six wickets. 

00:03(IST)

WHAT A CATCH! Kohli produces a gem of a catch out of nowhere. Dinesh Karthik takes the aerial route, mistimes the ball. Kohli comes in running from long on to take a stunner. Though the bowler was Siraj, this was certainly Kohli's wicket. It's 172/4 after 19 overs. KKR need four runs from the last over.

23:57(IST)

Lynn gets into the act now. He muscles Southee for a four on the first ball of the 18th over. Then Karthik hits a four through the midwicket boundary to take KKR close to the target. Another 14 runs come in this over. It's 161/3 after18 overs. KKR need 15 runs from 12 balls.

23:52(IST)

Siraj has certainly brought RCB right back in the match here. RCB miss a run out chance too. But the new man in, Dinesh Karthik ends the over really well. He drives Siraj for a boundary through extra cover. 14 runs come from the over. It's 147/3 as KKR need 29 runs from 18 balls.

23:48(IST)

OUT: This match is far from over. After Rana retires hurt, Andre Russell departs on the delivery after that. This has been exceptional bowling by Siraj who forced the batsmen into playing a bad shot. Quinton de Kock takes a good catch. It's 139/3.

23:46(IST)

RANA GOES OFF: Siraj comes to bowl the 17th over. Nitish Rana manages to sneak out a crucial boundary towards the extra cover region. And this looks trouble for the batsman as he down on the ground. He seems to be going off the ground.

23:38(IST)

Murugan Ashwin almost had the danger man, Lynn's wicket. The batsman fails to judge a googly, that was tantalisingly close to his off stump. Lynn survives. In the same over Nitish Rana is given a life by Umesh Yadav, as the latter misses a difficult chance. On the last ball, Rana gets a boundary through mid-wicket. Nine runs come from the over. It's 133/2 after 16 overs.

23:33(IST)

Now Southee has a bowl. The experienced campaigner gets a good over for his team and doesn't leak any runs. Just four runs come off it as KKR need 52 runs from 30 balls. It's 124/2 after 15 overs.

23:29(IST)

50 FOR LYNN: Lynn is sweeping exceptionally well here. He gets a boundary on the first ball of Chahal that sets the tone for rest of the over. He gets to his fifty as well. Eight runs come from the over. It's 120/2 after 14 overs.   

23:24(IST)

A good over from Ashwin comes to end. He just gives away six runs and gets a wicket too. Can RCB pull things back? It's 112/2 after 13 overs. They need 62 runs from 42 balls.

23:21(IST)

OUT: Uthappa gets over-ambitious here and hits a ball straight into the hands of Tim Southee. Ashwin gets another wicket here. That's a disaster Uthappa was batting so well. He departs after scoring 36 runs. It's 108/2.

23:19(IST)

Umesh Yadav comes into the attack. He delivers a great over where only 2 runs from first five balls. But on the last delivery, he sways in line and Uthappa is quick to dispatch him into the stands for a big six. eight runs come from the over. It's 106/1 after 11 overs.

23:14(IST)

Lynn and Uthappa are in great form here. They are giving a sound bashing to RCB bowlers. Uthappa the bludgeons Chahal for a straight six. This is looking way too easy at the moment for KKR at the moment. 10 runs come from the over. It's 98/1 after 10 overs.

23:10(IST)

KKR batsmen are looking comfortable against Ashwin's spin now. Uthappa gets a brilliant boundary through the midwicket boundary for a four. It was just a gentle flick of the wrist, but the timing was impeccable by the batsman. The ball after that Uthappa reverse-sweeps him for another boundary. Then Lynn gets into the act and caresses the ball for a boundary. 14 runs come from the over. It's 88/1 after 10 overs.

23:07(IST)

Siraj comes for another over. But he seems to be bowling erratic lines. He sprays the ball to Uthappa's pads, and the batsman is quick to flick the ball for a boundary. The over comes to end with 7 runs coming off it. It's 74/1 after 9 overs. 

23:03(IST)

An eventful Ashwin over comes to end as he troubles the batsmen with his vicious turn. Once again he invites the new man Robin Uthappa into a drive, and it was very close to being caught by de Grandhomme. But the ball travels for a six instead. Eight runs coming from the over as KKR is 67/1 in 8 overs.

22:59(IST)

OUT: Murugan Ashwin has a dream start. He invites Narine into a big shot as de Gandhomme takes a good catch close to the long off boundary. Narine departs for 27. It's 59/1.

22:57(IST)

And Siraj continues after the rain break. Rain doesn't seem to have affected Lynn's concentration one bit, as he powers the ball through extra cover for a four. Eight runs coming from that over. It's 59/0 in 7 overs. 

22:49(IST)

So latest news coming in from the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match will resume at 10.55pm, with no overs lost. Currently KKR need 121 runs from 81 balls.  

22:47(IST)

After the break, Virat Kohli and Co. should look for wickets otherwise the match will go away from them. He needs Chahal to deliver for him as he has looked the most threatening bowler till now among all RCB bowlers. 

22:36(IST)

And we have a good news here. Covers are being taken off now. This doesn't look like a big delay, so there won't be any loss of overs.

22:34(IST)

This break is certainly going to help RCB, and slow things down a bit. But on the flipside, their bowlers could find it difficult to grip the ball, if the ball gets wet due to wet outfield. Not a very good position to be right now as both these teams are desperate to get a win under their belt. 

22:30(IST)

It's been an ordinary performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the field till now. Chris Lynn was dropped on 7 by Murugan Ashwin, and is now batting on 25. This mistake could cost RCB the match. On the other hand, Narine has been riding his luck and has scored 27 runs from 18 balls till now. Courtesy this 55-run opening stand, KKR look well on course for a win.

22:23(IST)

RAIN STOPS PLAY: And midway Siraj's over, rain stops play. This will be a welcome break for RCB as the scores stands at 55/0 in 6.3 overs. The D/L par score is 44 at this stage and KKR are way ahead of that.

22:17(IST)

Chahal has been bowling well but has been unlucky till now. He invites Lynn into a drive, and creates a stumping chance. But he doesn't taste success there. After that Lynn hits one for a boundary through the covers. It's 51/0 after 6 overs. 

22:14(IST)

Lynn is in a punishing mood. He drives Umesh through covers for a boundary on the first ball of the fresh over. In the same over Lynn plays another shot, this time over the bowler's head for a flat six. This is exceptional batting from KKR. It's 47/0 after 5 overs. 

22:09(IST)

DROP: And sanity prevails as Kohli gets Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack. But that doesn't help as Lynn welcomes him with a boundary. Nothing going right for RCB at the moment as Murugan Ashwin drops an easy Lynn catch in the over. It's 36/0 after 4 overs. 

22:04(IST)

LIVING DANGEROUSLY: Narine is living dangerously here. He pulls another short one from Southee and that goes to fine leg for a four. The next ball he punches the ball to long on boundary for another four. This is gutsy batting. Narine is going bonkers here. It's 29/0 after 3 overs.

22:00(IST)

And Narine gets into the act as he smashes Umesh Yadav over the long off boundary for a six. He follows it up with a four through third man. This is ordinary bowling by Yadav. On the last ball of the over Narine gets another life as he skies another short ball. The ball falls just short of three fielders. It's 18/0 after 2 overs. 

21:55(IST)

And Southee is right on the money as he pitches the first ball right under Lynn's bat. The key for KKR will be to get to a quick start, so that the pressure does not pile on the following batsmen. Narine had a scare when he's not able to control a short ball. The ball just falls short of the slips fielder Virat Kohli. An excellent first over comes to an end. KKR 5/0 after first over.

Catch all the action of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders through our live blog.

PREVIEW: Coming off a heartbreaking loss, the Indian Premier League game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday will be a test of character for embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have left themselves with little margin for error after a string of reverses. RCB are struggling at sixth position after two wins and as many as four defeats, while the visiting KKR side is placed fourth with three victories and four losses. It remains to be seen how RCB have recovered from the painful defeat to Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this week. Though having a much better season than their beleaguered opponents, KKR too were stunned by Delhi Daredevils last night, and the two-time champions will be keen to get back to winning ways. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between CSK and MI will start at 8 PM on April 29 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.
Last time the two teams clashed, KKR, under new captain Dinesh Karthik, successfully chased down a target of 177, thanks to Sunil Narine's blistering 19-ball fifty. The spin trio of Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla also contributed to KKR's victory in the first leg.
For RCB, AB de Villiers has been in prime form this season, smashing 68 off 30 balls against CSK, and the South African maestro also singlehandedly downed Delhi Daredevils with his explosive batting. He ripped apart Daredevils' bowling attack with an unbeaten 39-ball 90 to power his team to a convincing win. After a brisk 57 and an unbeaten 92, skipper Virat Kohli failed against CSK, and he would be eager to produce another special knock in this crunch situation. Opener Quinton De Kock, who has scored 165 runs so far, would like to carry on with his good performance after he had smashed 53 off 37 balls in the last match. Corey Anderson and Mandeep Singh are also batsmen, who can use the long handle to good effect. On the other hand, KKR, having lost to Delhi Daredevils by a big margin of 55 runs, will look to stage a comeback. Their bowlers first leaked 219 runs, and then the batsmen, save Andre Russell, struggled in the face of such a mammoth total.
The top guns -- Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn and Dinesh Karthik -- will again need to live up to the expectations by contributing in a big way. Uthappa (164), Lynn (191), Nitish Rana (173) and Karthik (212) have been scoring runs, twice taking the side past the 200-mark. The Chinnaswamy strip is likely to test KKR's spinners while young Shivam, who was smashed for 29 runs by Shreyas Iyer, and England's Tom Curran are likely to shoulder the pace bowling responsibility. Australian quick Mitchell Johnson has got four games and taken only two wickets. Russell has done a fine job for them and has so far scored 163 runs, and bagged three wickets in eight games. His brute power would be of immense use on the small and batting-friendly ground.

Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Tom Curran.
