IPL 2018, RCB vs KKR Highlights - Chris Lynn Outshines Virat Kohli to Pile on Misery for RCB

WHAT A CATCH! Kohli produces a gem of a catch out of nowhere. Dinesh Karthik takes the aerial route, mistimes the ball. Kohli comes in running from long on to take a stunner. Though the bowler was Siraj, this was certainly Kohli's wicket. It's 172/4 after 19 overs. KKR need four runs from the last over.
Murugan Ashwin almost had the danger man, Lynn's wicket. The batsman fails to judge a googly, that was tantalisingly close to his off stump. Lynn survives. In the same over Nitish Rana is given a life by Umesh Yadav, as the latter misses a difficult chance. On the last ball, Rana gets a boundary through mid-wicket. Nine runs come from the over. It's 133/2 after 16 overs.
KKR batsmen are looking comfortable against Ashwin's spin now. Uthappa gets a brilliant boundary through the midwicket boundary for a four. It was just a gentle flick of the wrist, but the timing was impeccable by the batsman. The ball after that Uthappa reverse-sweeps him for another boundary. Then Lynn gets into the act and caresses the ball for a boundary. 14 runs come from the over. It's 88/1 after 10 overs.
An eventful Ashwin over comes to end as he troubles the batsmen with his vicious turn. Once again he invites the new man Robin Uthappa into a drive, and it was very close to being caught by de Grandhomme. But the ball travels for a six instead. Eight runs coming from the over as KKR is 67/1 in 8 overs.
This break is certainly going to help RCB, and slow things down a bit. But on the flipside, their bowlers could find it difficult to grip the ball, if the ball gets wet due to wet outfield. Not a very good position to be right now as both these teams are desperate to get a win under their belt.
It's been an ordinary performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the field till now. Chris Lynn was dropped on 7 by Murugan Ashwin, and is now batting on 25. This mistake could cost RCB the match. On the other hand, Narine has been riding his luck and has scored 27 runs from 18 balls till now. Courtesy this 55-run opening stand, KKR look well on course for a win.
And Narine gets into the act as he smashes Umesh Yadav over the long off boundary for a six. He follows it up with a four through third man. This is ordinary bowling by Yadav. On the last ball of the over Narine gets another life as he skies another short ball. The ball falls just short of three fielders. It's 18/0 after 2 overs.
And Southee is right on the money as he pitches the first ball right under Lynn's bat. The key for KKR will be to get to a quick start, so that the pressure does not pile on the following batsmen. Narine had a scare when he's not able to control a short ball. The ball just falls short of the slips fielder Virat Kohli. An excellent first over comes to an end. KKR 5/0 after first over.
