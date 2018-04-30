Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: RCB Wasn't Good Enough in the Field, Didn't Deserve Win, Says Virat Kohli

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 30, 2018, 9:39 AM IST
IPL 2018: RCB Wasn't Good Enough in the Field, Didn't Deserve Win, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match twenty nine of the Indian Premier League 2018. (BCCI)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their second consecutive loss and their fourth in five games as they were beaten all ends up by the Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets at Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday evening.

Defending a total of 175, Virat Kohli’s men needed to bowl and field well if they were to put the game beyond the KKR batting line-up, but unfortunately that was not to be the case as the visitors won with five balls to spare.

It was RCB’s dismal performance in that left captain Virat Kohli fuming after the match, as he felt that was the reason they did not do better. The poor fielding along with dropped catches saw Kohli repeatedly tell off his teammates, and he minced no words later on after the game either.

“The pitch is bringing out surprises every time we bat. Looked better than it played. 175 was a really good score I felt. If we field like that, we don’t deserve to win. We need to be hard on ourselves and be braver with the ball and in the field, we need to correct those things going forward. We didn’t deserve to win with the way we fielded. We weren’t just good enough tonight. I can’t pin-point anything at this point,” said Kohli an angry Kohli in a post-match interview.

Kohli though hopes RCB can still make it to the knockout stages as they are mathematically still in with a chance. “We got to win 6 out of 7 to qualify from here. We need to be in that mindset to take every match as a virtual semi-final from here and there’s no room for complacency. Need guys stepping up their game at the right time. Hopefully, they understand that moving forward,” he concluded by saying.

Also Watch

IPL 11IPL 2018KKRkolkata knight ridersRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli
First Published: April 30, 2018, 9:38 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking