IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore have had no results to write home about, Kohli has been the silver lining for the otherwise floundering side. The captain who scored an unbeaten 92 right at the top of the order was the only major contributor as they tried to chase down the target of 214.
RCB may have lost once again after conceding more than 200 runs for the second consecutive game, but Kohli’s knock means he is now the highest scorer in the ongoing season. Kohli has amassed a total of 201 runs in four innings at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 143.
Against Mumbai, Kohli scored more than 55 percent of the runs for his team and face more than half the balls bowled by the opposition too on his way to recording the second highest individual score (92*) of the season so far. Co-incidentally, the highest individual score so far this season was also scored in Tuesday’s match by Rohit Sharma (94).
Kohli, who is well known for his batting prowess and how he can dismantle opposition bowling attacks with utmost ease is the only person to have breached the 200 run mark this season. He has managed it in four games.
The Indian captain who has many batting record to his name, is now also the highest run scorer across all seasons of the IPL. Kohli’s knock against Mumbai took him past his India teammate and Chennai Super Kings man Suresh Raina. Behind the duo is another Indian batsman – Rohit Sharma.
First Published: April 18, 2018, 8:36 AM IST