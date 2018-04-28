IPL 2018: Records Tumble as Shreyas Iyer Slams 93* on Captaincy Debut

During the course of his innings, Iyer took the numero uno spot in the list of highest runs scored on captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League. Iyer surpassed the likes of Aaron Finch, Murali Vijay and Adam Gilchrist to take the top spot in this illustrious list.
Shreyas Iyer (DD): 93* vs KKR, 2018
Aaron Finch (PWI): 65* vs KXIP, 2013
Murali Vijay (KXIP): 55 vs GL, 2016
Adam Gilchrist (DC): 54 vs CSK, 2008
With the help of his third consecutive fifties in the IPL, Iyer has also made it into illustrious list of Indian batsmen who took least number of innings to cross the 1000-run barrier in the cash-rich league.
Sachin Tendulkar: 31
Suresh Raina: 34
Gautam Gambhir: 36
Rohit Sharma/ MS Dhoni/ Ajinkya Rahane: 37
Sourav Ganguly: 38
Shreyas Iyer: 39
Iyer's blitz against KKR helped DD register only their second win of the season and it was a very big one in terms of the margin. The 55-run defeat for KKR is their biggest in terms of runs against Delhi while it is their third biggest defeat overall.
During the course of his 93*, Iyer slammed three boundaries and ten massive sixes (72), which means his 77.41 % of runs scored in boundaries, which is joint best runs scored by a batsman in boundaries this season so far.
Delhi will look to kick-start their campaign after this stunning win and will look to stitch a flurry of wins to get their campaign back on track after another horrendous start to the season that saw them languishing at the bottom of the table for most parts of the season.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
First Published: April 28, 2018, 1:19 PM IST