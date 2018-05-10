IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant Slams Joint 5th Highest Individual Score in IPL History

4⃣6⃣1⃣6⃣4⃣2⃣0⃣4⃣1⃣0⃣4⃣0⃣1⃣4⃣4⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣



59 runs in the final 18 balls faced by @RishabPant777!



It is the highest any batsman has made in the last four overs in the VIVO @IPL!#DilDilli #Dhadkega #DDvSRH pic.twitter.com/khqasZYQTo