IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Looks to Re-write Records Against Rajasthan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2018, 2:03 PM IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma finally found some form in this year’s IPL as he struck a wonderful 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match. But what might bother Rohit is his mediocre record against Rajasthan Royals in the last few matches.

For the record, Rohit, in his first 8 innings from the 2008 season till the 2011 season scored 281 runs against RR at a strike rate of 121.12 and averaged 35.12. Whereas in the subsequent 8 innings against the same opposition, Rohit’s form has dipped as he has managed only 122 runs averaging as low as 15.25.

That means that Rajasthan bowlers have been a nemesis for him. Rohit has scored 403 runs in 16 innings against RR, which is his 2nd lowest aggregate against any active IPL team. His lowest aggregate in the IPL is against SRH, against whom he has scored 180 runs in 11 innings.

Another noteworthy stat is that, at Jaipur, Rohit has only scored 20 runs in three innings at a strike-rate of 54.05. His highest-score at this venue is 13. Come the match against Rajasthan he would like to better his record.

As far as the match is concerned, Rajasthan Royals will aim to bounce back after suffering two consecutive losses, while Mumbai Indians will be in search of their second win when they face-off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

With two wins and three defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while Mumbai are sixth with one win in four games. But the good thing for Mumbai is that their sole win came in their last match -- a 46-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

First Published: April 22, 2018, 1:56 PM IST

