IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Makes Cricket Look Like a Cake Walk, Says Suresh Raina

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 30, 2018, 11:28 AM IST
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, when in full flow is probably one of the more entertaining batsmen in world cricket. The delightfully stylish right hander can be a terror for opposition bowlers once he gets going as he then also tends to convert his starts into big innings.

On Rohit’s birthday, his former team India teammate Suresh Raina took to Twitter to not only wish him, but also remind the world about his batting skills. In his tweet Raina said, “To the man who makes playing cricket look like a cake walk!! Inke naam mein hi HIT hai. Wishing you a very, very happy birthday, @ImRo45! May you have a super duper HIT year ahead.”




Unfortunately, though for Rohit Sharma, his side the Mumbai Indians who are the defending champions in the IPL have not had a good start to the season and unless things change are not going to make it to the play-off stages.

The Mumbai Indians are sixth on the IPL table currently after seven games, out which they have won only two. The second win, though was a morale boosting one against the Chennai Super Kings, where Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant half century.

Rohit and Mumbai will look to build from that platform afforded to them by Suresh Raina and co when they take on the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game on May 1. In his seven outings so far, Rohit has managed a total of 196 runs.

First Published: April 30, 2018, 11:28 AM IST

