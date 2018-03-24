Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Replace Injured Nathan Coulter-Nile With Corey Anderson

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 24, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Ace New Zealand all-rounder has been roped in as a replacement for injured Royal Challengers Banglaore star Nathan Coulter-Nile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

"The IPL Technical Committee has approved a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile — fast bowler from Australia — in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the IPL 2018 owing to an injury," the BCCI release said.

In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have been allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP).The Royal Challengers Bangalore subsequently picked New Zealand’s Corey Anderson for his base price of INR 2 Cr.

Anderson has previously played for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils in the cash-rich league but was unpicked in the mega IPL action held in January.
The franchise, too, issued a statement, confirming the news.

"Nathan Coulter-Nile is still recovering from a sustained injury and has been prescribed ample rest. He is a player of tremendous talent and owing to his treatment however, he won't be able to play during IPL season 11. His absence will be felt greatly both in the team and on ground. Team RCB wishes Nathan a heartfelt speedy recovery and an early come back.

"Replacing him in the squad is the explosive Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson. Corey plays a bold game and has incredible potential. We all welcome him to the RCB squad," RCB head coach Daniel Vettori said in the release.

RCB begin their campaign with an away game against KKR on April 8.

First Published: March 24, 2018, 3:00 PM IST

