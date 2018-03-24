IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Replace Injured Nathan Coulter-Nile With Corey Anderson

"The IPL Technical Committee has approved a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile — fast bowler from Australia — in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the IPL 2018 owing to an injury," the BCCI release said.
In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have been allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP).The Royal Challengers Bangalore subsequently picked New Zealand’s Corey Anderson for his base price of INR 2 Cr.
Anderson has previously played for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils in the cash-rich league but was unpicked in the mega IPL action held in January.
The franchise, too, issued a statement, confirming the news.
"Nathan Coulter-Nile is still recovering from a sustained injury and has been prescribed ample rest. He is a player of tremendous talent and owing to his treatment however, he won't be able to play during IPL season 11. His absence will be felt greatly both in the team and on ground. Team RCB wishes Nathan a heartfelt speedy recovery and an early come back.
"Replacing him in the squad is the explosive Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson. Corey plays a bold game and has incredible potential. We all welcome him to the RCB squad," RCB head coach Daniel Vettori said in the release.
RCB begin their campaign with an away game against KKR on April 8.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Board of Control for Cricket in Indiacorey andersonIPL 2018Nathan Coulter-NileRegistered and Available Player PoolRoyal Challengers Banglaore
First Published: March 24, 2018, 3:00 PM IST