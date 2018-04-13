IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Highlights: As It Happened

23:20(IST)

Four and SIX and SIX: Mujeeb comes onto attack and this is his final over. A short googly from the youngster and Mandeep slogs it for a boundary. That will release some of the pressure that was building. And then, ABD swings his bat and the ball sails over the long off fielder for a huge six. Then on the last ball he hits the ball over the long on fielder for a six. There it is, the match swings in favour of RCB.