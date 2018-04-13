Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 14, 2018, 12:19 AM IST

Match 8, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 13 April, 2018

Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bowl)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Umesh Yadav

Match Ends: Washington Sundar hits the winning runs as Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch their first win of the season by four wickets. Punjab have succumbed to their first defeat of the season. Another thrilling match in this edition of the league which has gone right down to the wire. 

23:36(IST)

Four: Shot delivery from Mohit and Washinton Sundar cuts the ball over the wicket keeper for a boundary and the scores are tied now. Bangalore now need just one runs to win the match. 

23:32(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as this time Mandeep Singh has to make the long walk back home. In trying to run double Mandeep has been run out as he was way out of his crease. Bangalore now need 6 off 8. Still one would feel that it is Bangalore's match to lose as they are just one hit away. 

23:29(IST)

OUT: This is the wicket that Punjab were hoping for as Andrew Tye removes AB De Villiers on the first ball of the penultimate over. In trying to clear the rope, ABD is caught out at the third man boundary. Bangalore need 10 off 11. 

23:24(IST)

Stat Attack: 23rd IPL fifty, 40th T20 fifty & 5th against KXIP for AB de Villiers! He has single handedly taken RCB closer to this victory. What a player!

23:23(IST)

SIX and 50: AB De Villiers has completely changed the complexion of the match and in the last three balls he has slammed three sixes. He also completes his 50 in the process off just 36 balls. RCB now need 15 off 16 to win. Genius at work!

23:20(IST)

Four and SIX and SIX: Mujeeb comes onto attack and this is his final over. A short googly from the youngster and Mandeep slogs it for a boundary. That will release some of the pressure that was building. And then, ABD swings his bat and the ball sails over the long off fielder for a huge six. Then on the last ball he hits the ball over the long on fielder for a six. There it is, the match swings in favour of RCB. 

23:13(IST)

Excellent over from Andrew Tye as he gives away just 6 runs from the over and no boundaries at all. Bangalore now need 41 off 24 deliveries and it is going to be a very difficult task from here on. 

23:08(IST)

Four: These two are not able to score the big ones at the moment and the pressure seem to be getting on their heads now but that four from ABD will certainly help. Second four of the innings for RCB and it has come after 25 deliveries. 9 runs came from that over.

23:02(IST)

100: Till the time ABD is out there in the middle, Bangalore will be hopeful of getting a positive result in the match. However, there are playing many dot balls against their linking and that is increasing the require rate every over. RCB bring up their 100 in 14 overs. 

22:57(IST)

The onus is now of these two batsmen - AB De Villiers and Mandeep Singh to bat the team out of trouble. As things stands, it is Punjab who are creeping ahead in the match. 5 runs came from the Axar over as Bangalore reach 93/4 in 13 overs.

22:54(IST)

OUT: This is simply a special over from Ashwin has he has simply turned the match on its head. After getting De Kock, Ashwin has not removed Sarfaraz on the first ball that he faced. Two in two for Ashwin as Bangalore are now reeling at 88/4 in 12.

22:52(IST)

OUT: This was the wicket that Punjab were hoping for as R Ashwin castles De Kock for 45. De Kock comes dancing down the track and tried to play a defensive shot but the ball crept in between bat and pad. 

22:48(IST)

Four and Partnership: Qunton de Kock uses the revese hit to perfection as he beats the fielder on the off side and the ball goes for a boundary. With that, these two have also complete their 50-run stand. Bangalore are firmly on top at the moment. 

22:44(IST)

SIX and Four: Quinton de Kock was looking itchy and he is now taking part R Ashwin after a short break. First he slammed him for a huge six down the ground and then swept him for a boundary towards square leg. 12 runs came from that Ashwin over. 

22:41(IST)

9 overs have been bowled and so far so good as far as Bangalore are concerned. Both De Villiers and De Kock are looking settled at the moment and they have score 67/2. RCB need 89 off 66 deliveries to win their first match of the season and there is still a lot of batting to go. 

22:34(IST)

Four and Four: Mohit Sharma this time strays onto the pads of De Kock and the southpaw obliges him by hitting him for a boundary towards square leg. Then on the last ball of the over, Kohli cuts the ball past the cover fielder for a boundary. 16 runs came from that over as RCB are going along nicely at the moment.

22:32(IST)

SIX: Mohit Sharma comes onto the attack and De Villiers welcomes him with a pull shot over mid wicket for his first six of the innings. Also, AB’s flat pull off Mohit is the 100th IPL 2018 six. It is raining sixes this season already!

22:27(IST)

Four: This time, De Kock comes down the ground and hits Mujeeb against the spin over the in field on the onside for a boundary towards mid-wicket. So far, the South Africa has look impressive and RCB would want him to stay there at leaset till ABD gets settled at the crease.

22:25(IST)

Four: Qunton de Kock continues to hit boundaries as he slogs Ashwin for a boundary on the onside. The timing wasn't great but the ball somehow trickles away for a boundary. Third four of the innings for De Kock. RCB: 41/2 in 6 overs

22:23(IST)

Cricketnext’s IPL expert Aakash Chopra: Mujeeb ka ho gaya main mureed....what a rare talent.

22:22(IST)

OUT: Sensational bowling from the 17 year old as Mujeeb castles the great Virat Kohli for 21. Kohli was playing for the spin but the ball came inside and crashed into the stumps. Bangalore have lost two wickets now as AB De Villiers comes out to bat. 

22:16(IST)

Four: Kohli is only dealing in boundaries at the moment as he brings up his second four of the over. This time he plays the perfect drive on the off side to bring up his fourth four of the innings. 10 runs came from the first Tye over as RCB are scoring runs freely at the moment.

22:14(IST)

Four: Virat Kohli greets his former teammate Tye by coming down the track and pulling him for a boundary towards square leg. Third four of the innings for the RCB skipper and he is looking good early on in his innings. Not a good sign for Punjab this.

22:13(IST)

Afghan star Mujeeb stalls the flow of runs a bit as he concedes just three runs in his first over. The 17-year old is showing maturity much bigger than his age and is not giving away anything away to the two star batsmen. Andrew Tye comes to bowl now.  

22:10(IST)

Four: Quinton de Kock is matching Kohli shot for shot as he too hits his second four of the innings off the bowling of Ashwin. The southpaw comes onto the frontfoot and guides the ball past the cover fielder for a boundary. Mujeeb now comes onto the bowl for Punjab. 

22:08(IST)

Four: Ashwin has now brought himself onto the attack and he is right away taken for a boundary by Virat Kohli. The RCB skipper waits for the ball to come to him and then plays a deft cut shot to guide the ball for a boundary behind the keeper. 

22:06(IST)

Four and Four: Virat Kohli comes out to bat and he starts off a boundary on the off side off the bowling of Axar. Then on the last ball of the over, De Kock too hits a boundary on the off side for his first four of the innings. Mixed start to the chase by RCB as they lost one wicket and score 10 runs from the first over. 

Preview:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are hoping to get their campaign back on track after an opening game defeat, as they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. RCB finished second best in a cliffhanger to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball 50. But RCB will expect some fireworks from Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game. McCullum's confidence will be high as he completed 9,000 T20 runs in the match. Skipper Virat Kohli, surprisingly, played second fiddle, scoring just 31 off 33, and he would like to have a better outing against KXIP. Other batsmen like Quinton de Kock and Sarfaraz Khan, and all-rounder Chris Woakes, who did not get many runs under their belts, would also be keen to contribute. Assisted by India's 2011 World Cup winning duo of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra as batting and bowling coaches, Kohli could also think of letting Corey Anderson have bowl, given the small size of the Chinnaswamy stadium. Umesh Yadav and Woakes shared five wickets between them on Sunday, and would like to continue their form. Much was expected from the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, but they couldn't weave their magic, claiming just one wicket for 77 runs in 56 balls. In-form New Zealand pacer Tim Southee may also get a chance to swing his arms, considering his reputation as one of the best new-ball bowlers in international cricket today. Punjab, meanwhile, are coming into the match with their tails up, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. KL Rahul, who made history by scoring the fastest-ever IPL fifty in that match, will seek to repeat his show. Rahul, who will be playing at his home ground of Bengaluru, had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball-51. Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty, also would be keen to continue his good work. Yuvraj Singh, who looked a pale shadow of his old self in the last match, scoring just 12 off 22 balls, would be keen to regain his touch. For Punjab, David Miller and Marcus Stoinis scored unbeaten 24 and 23 against Delhi, and would like to continue their roles of steering the team to victory in the death overs. Chris Gayle could open the innings as he knows the conditions well here, the venue where he smashed an incredible 175 in 2013. Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the last match, also may get a chance. Punjab's bowlers did a fine job by restricting Delhi, with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman making his IPL debut with a bang, picking up two wickets.
Teams (likely XI): Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kulwant Khejroliya. Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.
