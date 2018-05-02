IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Highlights: Bowlers Help RCB Clinch Win Against Mumbai

Having beaten Chennai Super Kings in their adopted home ground in Pune, MI will go out with their tails up with confidence to take on a strong batting line-up of RCB, which has the likes of Virat Kohli and Brendon McCullum. On the other hand, the heartbreaking back-to-back defeats at the hands of CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders in their backyard would have devastated the team's confidence, but RCB will have to play out of their skins to stay in the competition.
It has been an almost identical journey for both teams so far. Mumbai and Dinesh Karthik-led KKR have managed just two wins in seven matches each, but the visitors are ahead at sixth place due to better net run rate. Whichever team that loses will find it more difficult to get a shot at a play-offs berth. Mumbai would like to take a cue from their last encounter against RCB, which they had won by 46 runs at the Wankhede Sadium with Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis hitting 94 and 65 respectively. Barring Suryakumar Yadav, who has 274 runs under his belt in seven matches as an opener, most of the Mumbai batsmen have been inconsistent.
Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, JP Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.