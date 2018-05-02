Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Highlights: Bowlers Help RCB Clinch Win Against Mumbai

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 2, 2018, 9:10 AM IST

Match 31, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 01 May, 2018

Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bowl)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs

Man of the Match: Tim Southee

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:37(IST)

SIX and Over: Ben Cutting hits a six on the last ball of the over but it comes a bit too late as Bangalore go over the line and win the match by 14 runs. Hardik Pandya's all-round performance goes in vain as Bangalore register their third win of the season. 

23:35(IST)

Four: Short slow ball from Southee and Cutting hoinks the ball on the onside for a boundary. But then he bowls a good delivery next ball and gives away just a single. MI need 21 off 3 balls now. 

23:33(IST)

OUT: Virat Kohli once again takes a marvellous diving catch to remove the danger-man Hardik Pandya. Kohli dives full length in front of him and takes a stunning low catch. Mumbai have lost their seventh wicket now as Mumbai now need 25 off 5. Second wicket of the night for Southee. 

23:32(IST)

50: Hardik completes his half century and this is Hardik’s 6th T20 fifty. His 2nd of the IPL. His 1st away from home. His 1st at the Chinnaswamy and the first against RCB. Mumbai now have the task of scoring 25 runs from last over to win the match. 

23:30(IST)

OUT: Siraj picks his second of the day as he gets rid of Krunal and most importantly, it is a dot ball. Mumbai have lost their sixth wickt now as Ben Cutting comes out to bat. MI now need 28 off 9 deliveries. 

23:25(IST)

Tim Southee bowls an excellent 18th over as he gives away just five runs from it. He kept badgering the Pandya bros with yorkers and they couldn't get him away for boundaries. The experienced Kiwi may just have put RCB firmly on top here. MI need 30 runs off 12 deliveries now. 

23:21(IST)

Four: Siraj had bowled an excellent over uptil then and Hardik hits a four on the last ball of the over to make it 10 runs from the over. Mumbai now need 35 off 18 deliveries. This is match is not over folks as the Pandya brothers are working their magic in the middle. 

23:15(IST)

SIX and Four: This could probably turn out to be the over where it all changed for Mumbai Indians. On the first ball of the over, Krunal launched into the shot and the ball went miles over the mid wicket ropes. Then, two boundaries came in the last three deliveries as the ball takes inside edges on both the occasions. 17 runs came from the over as Mumbai now need 45 off 24. 

23:13(IST)

Umesh gives away just six runs from the 15th over the innings and that is the kind of bowling that gives you the upper hand in matches. The required rate is moving up with every passing over and that is not a good sign for the defending champions. 

23:10(IST)

What Krunal and Hardik are doing right now is that they are keeping the scoreboard ticking by taking the singles and doubles and when they see a poor delivery, they dispatch it for a boundary. These two are crucial for MI and their hopes of winning the clash.

23:05(IST)

Four: Poor stuff from Colin de Grandhomme as he concedes a wide which goes away for a boundary down the leg side of Hardik. In total, CDG gives away just 8 runs from the over and that is a good thing for RCB as the req rate for MI is above 10. Hundred up for Mumbai but they still need 68 off 36 deliveries. 

23:00(IST)

Four: Chahal strays down the leg side and pays for it with a boundary. Krunal latches onto it and hits the ball past the leg slip for a boundary. First four of the innings for Krunal as Chahal ends his four overs with figures of 23/0. 

22:54(IST)

OUT: Disastrous stuff from the two batsmen as JP Duminy is run out by Umesh Yadav for 23. It was Duminy's call for 2 but he was couple of inches too far from the crease when De Kock took off the bails. Mumbai have now lost half their side and they still need 84 to win off 48 deliveries. 

22:49(IST)

Excellent over from Chahal as he concedes just three runs from his third over of the day to stop the flow of runs. In 3 overs, Chahal has conceded just 16 runs and he is keeping things tight at the moment. He hasn't picked up a wicket so far and that could change in the last over. 

22:46(IST)

Four and SIX: Hardik Pandya is playing beautiful cricket out there at the moment. He is hitting boundaries here and there and then taking singles to keep the scoreboard ticking. Here, he took the attack to Washington Sundar and slammed a four and six to make it 15 runs from the over. Mumbai seem to back in the chase and Hardik is leading the fightback.

22:40(IST)

Four: That was easily one of the most hardest strikes of the day. Hardik hit the ball straight down the ground to bring his first four of the innings and he went past the umpired in a jiffy. Seven runs came from the over as Mumbai now need 106 runs. 

22:38(IST)

Four: A short delivery from Siraj to finish his over and Duminy pulled the ball for a boundary towards square leg. Third four of the innings for Duminy as he keeps scoring runs on one end and keeps the scoreboard ticking. 

22:34(IST)

OUT: That is the wicket that Bangalore were looking for as Siraj gets rid of Pollard for 13. A wide delivery from the pacer and Pollard tried to cut the ball but ended up edging the ball into the hands of keeper De Kock. Hardik Pandya comes out to bat as Mumbai lose their fourth. 

22:32(IST)

Four: Plenty of spin for Chahal and the ball misses everyone including the keeper and goes for a boundary. In total, seven runs came from Chahal's first over and apart from that extra four, there wasn't more to it. Good stuff from the Indian spinner. 

22:26(IST)

Over Throws: Poor cricket from RCB as McCullum — who was fielding at mid off — had a shy at the non-striker's end as he looking to run out Pollard. But there was no one to stop the ball and it goes for a boundary towards square leg. MI: 41/3 in 6 overs.

22:24(IST)

Four: A full delivery from Umesh and Pollard hits the ball over the mid off fielder very nonchalantly. Merely a lob but the ball lands just inside the ropes and goes over the boundary after taking couple of boundary. Excellent batting from the big West Indian. 

22:21(IST)

Mohammed Siraj bowls his first over and he gives away just five runs from it. As things stand, Bangalore are firmly on top having taken 3 wickets in the first five overs. But with Duminy and Pollard in the middle, Mumbai will feel that they are on with a chance in this clash. 

22:18(IST)

Stat Attack: This is why Mumbai Indians are on the wrong end of the points table. Most ducks (IPL 2018):

3 – I Kishan (MI)

2 – M McClenaghan (MI)/A Finch/E Lewis (MI)/ R Sharma (MI)

 Thus 4 of the 5 batmen this season with multiple ducks are from MI!

22:11(IST)

OUT: Then on the next delivery, Umesh manages to get the wicket of Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai skipper inside edges the ball into the hands of keeper De Kock. Umprire says not out but the keeper is dead certain that Rohit had nicked it. Replays confirm that and Rohit has to head back into the hut. Mumbai have lost their third wicket now as Pollard comes out to bat.

22:08(IST)

OUT: Umesh manages to beat the defenses of Suryakumar and the ball crashes into his pads. The umpire raises his finger but the batsman opts for the DRS. Replays showed that the ball was hitting the stumps and umpire's call is retained. Mumbai have lost their second wicket now. 

22:05(IST)

After conceding a boundary, Duminy bowled three absolute scorchers to beat the outside edge of the Duminy. The southpaw tried to cut the ball on all the occasions but the ball just missed the edge of the bat and he survived. 

22:04(IST)

Four: Both Suryakumar and Duminy are dealing in boundaries at the moment as the RCB bowlers are bowling bad deliveries for fun. This time, wide delivery from Southee and Duminy cuts the ball for his second four in as many overs. 

22:02(IST)

Four: Another bad delivery from Umesh and it is dispatched emphatically for a boundary. Umesh this time bowled onto the pads of Suryakumar and he flicked the ball for a boundary towards square leg. Umesh gave away two fours from his over. 

21:59(IST)

Four: Umesh Yadav has started in a rather wayward fashion and this time he bowls short and wide and JP Duminy cuts the ball hard through the point region for hi first boundary of the innings. Poor bowling from the Indian pacer. 

21:56(IST)

OUT: Excellent delivery to finish the over the ball creeps in between the bat and pads of Ishan Kishan and hits the middle stump. Mumbai lose their first wicket of the day in the first over as Tim Southee strikes. Mumbai 5/1 in one over. 

LOAD MORE

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Highlights: Bowlers Help RCB Clinch Win Against Mumbai

Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. (BCCI Image)

PREVIEW RCB vs MI: Struggling sides Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will have a fight for survival when they lock horns in an Indian Premier League on Tuesday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between RCB and MI will start at 8 PM on April 30 (Monday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.

Having beaten Chennai Super Kings in their adopted home ground in Pune, MI will go out with their tails up with confidence to take on a strong batting line-up of RCB, which has the likes of Virat Kohli and Brendon McCullum. On the other hand, the heartbreaking back-to-back defeats at the hands of CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders in their backyard would have devastated the team's confidence, but RCB will have to play out of their skins to stay in the competition.

It has been an almost identical journey for both teams so far. Mumbai and Dinesh Karthik-led KKR have managed just two wins in seven matches each, but the visitors are ahead at sixth place due to better net run rate. Whichever team that loses will find it more difficult to get a shot at a play-offs berth. Mumbai would like to take a cue from their last encounter against RCB, which they had won by 46 runs at the Wankhede Sadium with Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis hitting 94 and 65 respectively. Barring Suryakumar Yadav, who has 274 runs under his belt in seven matches as an opener, most of the Mumbai batsmen have been inconsistent.
Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, JP Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.
cricketIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018IPL 2018 LiveIPL 2018 Live Scoreipl 2018 live updatesipl liveipl live scoreIPL Live Updateslivelive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive updatesRCB vs MI liveRCB vs MI live scorerohit sharmaroyal challengers bangalore vs mumbai indiansRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians liveRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live scoreRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live updatesvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking