Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: Samson's Sixathon Too Much for Kohli and Co

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2018, 8:15 AM IST

Match 11, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 15 April, 2018

Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bowl)

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs

Man of the Match: Sanju Samson

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:32(IST)

And Laughlin comes in for the last over of the game. He is hit for three boundaries on three consecutive balls by Mandeep Singh, but that won't prove enough to take RCB across the line.  Rajasthan post a handsome 19-run win over RCB.

19:27(IST)

OUT: And Washington Sundar is castled by Ben Stokes. The southpaw batsman was going for his shots but was undone by a full-toss by the bowler. This game all but over for RCB. It's 182/6. 

19:23(IST)

RCB batsmen get 13 runs from the over, but that is certainly not enough. Washington Sundar gets another six, this time on the bowling of Laughlin, but his team needs 48 runs from two overs. It's 170/5 after 18 overs.

19:18(IST)

Unadkat's struggle with the ball continues as he leaks 17 runs in his over. That doesn't change the complexion of the match much but that should give some more confidence to the RCB batsmen. After 17 overs the score stands at 157/5, with 61 runs needed from 18 balls.

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 19:16(IST)
Top four batsmen dismissed in the same fashion....long hops from spinners...caught in the deep. How often do we see that? RCB having finishing woes both with the bat and ball... #RCBvRR #IPL
 
19:14(IST)

Another good over for Rajasthan comes to an end as Ben Stokes gives away 6 runs only. The target certainly looks out of reach for RCB now, though Mandeep and Sundar are trying their best. RCB 140/5 after 16 overs.

19:09(IST)

Ben Laughlin with a quite over there, he concedes just 8 runs from that over and also picks a wicket. 5 overs are remaining and 83 runs are needed, RCB really need a miracle to comeback into this one.

19:02(IST)

WICKET!  Ben Laughlin with the slower off-cutter and it gets the better of Pawan Negi, he can only get an edge which Buttler takes comfortably. RCB going down quickly here as they are 126/5 after 14.1 overs.

18:58(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Shreyas Gopal’s bowling figures of 2/22 in this innings are his best bowling figures in the IPL. His previous best was 2/25 vs RR at Ahmedabad in 2015.

18:54(IST)

WICKET! Shreyas Gopal strikes yet again, this time he gets the other big wicket - AB de Villiers, the local boy certainly deserved it. He has been sensational today and has truly turned the game. RCB 114/4 and surely out of this one.

18:53(IST)

de Villiers certainly looking to take control of the chase here, he needs to force something here as required run rate has crossed 13. A couple of boundaries required in every over now for RCB. They are 114/3 after 12 overs.

18:46(IST)

WICKET! Shreyas Gopal finally gets the wicket, he deserves it. He has been good today, another short ball and Virat Kohli looks to deposit it into the stands but he hits it straight to Short, who takes a fine catch at mid-wicket. Big blow as Virat departs for 57. RCB are 101/3

18:45(IST)

Another run out chance and again Buttler fails to collect the ball, he has been having a bad day behind the stumps. Another let off for de Villiers. He then gets a six inside out. RCB reach 101/2 after 10 overs.

18:41(IST)

Big let off here for AB de Villiers, he comes down the track to Gopal but fails to make a connection. Buttler though fails to collect the ball behind the stumps and that might prove to be a big moment in the game. To rub salt into the wounds, Kohli stands tall and deposits the next one into the stands. RCB 91/2 after overs.

18:38(IST)

50! Virat Kohli completes his 53rd half-century off just 26 balls, he needs AB de Villers to put up a magical innings if RCB is to chase this total!

18:36(IST)

WICKET! Darcy Short strikes, he gets Quinton de Kock who was starting to look good. Important for Rajasthan to break this partnership, it was a nothing ball, a short one and de Kock looked to deposit it into the stands but could only find Unadkat in the deep. RCB 81/2.

18:32(IST)

Shreyas Gopal starts proceedings after the strategic timeout and he starts well, conceding just 7 runs from the over despite Virat Kohli getting a boundary. This is an important period of play here which RCB will have to dominate if they are to come out on top. They are 71/1 after 7 overs.

18:26(IST)

15 runs from the first over from Ben Stokes as the score reads 64/1 after 6 overs and the umpires call out for the strategic break here. Kohli started with a pull and followed that up with a square drive before finishing with another drive that gets Kohli a double. The chase is clearly on here as the Powerplay ends.

18:22(IST)

11 runs from the Gowtham over here as Quinton first goes over the head of the mid-off and the next one is slightly on middle and Quinton bends down to sweep that one to the square leg boundary. Good start from RCB here as they are 49/1 from 5 overs chasing 218 for a win

18:18(IST)

9 runs from the Unadkat over as Quinton starts with a brilliant on drive that goes past the mid-on fielder and straight to the ropes. Good running between the wickets from both de Kock and Kohli as they have combined well to pick the boundaries and the singles. The score reads 38/1 after 4 overs

18:13(IST)

10 runs from the Gowtham over here as Kohli first closes the bat slightly to hit him past the covers fielder and then Quinton de Kock finishes off with a boundary as the RCB chase is very much on the right track. The score reads 29/1 after 3 overs as they are chasing 218 to win this one.

18:09(IST)

14 runs from the Dhawal Kulkarni over here as Kohli rips him apart. Starts off with the most perfect drive past the cover fielder and comes up with two more boundaries. The score reads 19/1 after 2 overs with Kohli looking in vintage mood here at his own den.

18:04(IST)

WICKET!!! First wicket for K Gowtham in the IPL in his 3rd innings. What a start as he sends back the dangerous McCullum for just 4 runs as Stokes times the jump to perfection at deep mid-wicket. The Bengaluru crowd is silenced as Kohli walks in to bat with the score reading 5/1 after 1 over.

17:46(IST)

Big big over to finish the innings for Rajasthan as they pick 27 runs from that over! Sanju Samson ends unbeaten on 92, and Umesh Yadav ends with figures of 0/59. Rajasthan end on 217/4, Kohli and co will need an absolute blinder to chase this one!

17:42(IST)

Highest scores in the IPL this season:

Jason Roy- 91* vs MI

Andre Russell- 88* vs CSK

Sanju Samson: 79* vs RCB

Shikhar Dhawan- 78* vs RR

DJ Bravo- 68 vs MI

17:39(IST)

Big over yet again for Rajasthan, Sanju Samson seems to be in a class of his own here. First a straight six right over bowler's head, then showing some great placement to guide the ball past the keeper before ending with another boundary. 200 looks on then as Rajasthan reach 190/4 after 19 overs.

17:36(IST)

WICKET! Chris Woakes with a full length ball and Buttler looks to dig it out, but he can only manage to hit it straight back to Virat Kohli, who completes the simplest of catches. Buttler has done his work here though, departs for 23 off 14. RR 175/4

17:34(IST)

SIX and SIX! Sanju Samson is looking absolutely superb now, hitting Khejorliya for two sixes right over long off. He has been timing the ball brilliantly today, RR pick 16 runs from the over as score moves to 173/3.

17:29(IST)

Chris Woakes missed the yorker length just twice in that over and he was taken to task for it, first by Samson and then by Buttler. Rajasthan looking set to finish well here. They are 157/3 after 17 overs.

17:28(IST)

50! Sanju Samson completes his half-century off just 34 balls. What an innings this has been from him, 5 sixes and no boundaries! He is looking in great from which is good news for Rajasthan Royals.

LOAD MORE

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: Samson's Sixathon Too Much for Kohli and Co

LATEST UPDATES: Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock not wasting any time here as they are chasing 218 to win this one after Virat Kohli won the toss and said that it would be an advantage batting second and felt that there would be a little moisture under lights and would help the ball come onto the bat. Ajinkya Rahane said he would have also bowled first.
PREVIEW RCB vs RR: A keen contest is on the cards as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals cross swords in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will start at 4 PM on April 15th (Sunday). Today’s IPL live match can be seen on the Star Sports network and IPL online free live streaming will be available on hotstar.com and Jio app. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. RCB are placed fifth and RR sixth on the points table with two points each from two matches. They both lost their respective openers against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB notched up their first victory of the season, riding on South African star A B de Villiers' brilliant half-century to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets. RR celebrated their return to the 'fortress' Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-hit match, getting past a revised target of 71 runs in six overs as per the Duckworth/Lewis method. De Villiers and Quinton de Kock, who scored 45 runs to lay the foundation against Punjab, will aim to continue the good work. Captain Virat Kohli, who has 52 runs under his belt so far, will be itching to make a mark by getting a big knock. Brendon McCullum also would like to get into the thick of things, especially after getting a golden duck. Sarfaraz Khan has been disappointing as he managed to get only six runs in two matches and if he does not pulls his socks up quickly, he could lose his place to England's Moeen Ali, who can also bowl a bit. Chris Woakes, though successful with the ball, is yet to make an impression with his bat. The RCB think-tank, including Gary Kirsten, could give a chance to Corey Anderson, who has the ability to hit long and hard. Both Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes, who have picked up 5 wickets each, would be keen to snatch the purple cap from MI's Mayank Markande, who has bagged 7 seven wickets so far. Much was expected from the spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar but they have managed to get only 4 wickets between them. The in-form New Zealand quickie Tim Southee might get a chance to swing his arms. RR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson, who staged a recovery with a 45 off 40 balls and 37 off 22 balls, respectively, would like to continue in similar vein. Rahane has scored 58 runs and Samson 86, with 49 being his highest score. Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi would want to provide entertainment in the death overs as they did against Delhi. Buttler had hammered two fours and as many sixes in his entertaining knock before being bowled off a slower-ball from Mohammad Shami. Big Bash star D'Arcy Short will also look to get going, especially after getting only 10 runs in two games. RR's bowling attack comprising pacers Ben Laughlin and Dhawal Kulkarni had done well to keep DD batsmen in check with their variations. Ben Stokes, the most-expensive signing at the IPL Player Auction 2018, hasn't been in the best of batting form recently, but RR will hope he can start hitting a few balls out of the park soon. He has just managed 21 runs in two games.
Teams (from): Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kulwant Khejroliya
Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror
AB de VilliersAjinkya RahanecricketiplIPL 2018IPL 2018 Liveipl 2018 live cricketIPL 2018 Live Scorelivelive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scoreRCB vs RRrcb vs rr livercb vs rr live scoreroyal challengers bangalore vs rajasthan royalsroyal challengers bangalore vs rajasthan royals liveroyal challengers bangalore vs rajasthan royals live cricketroyal challengers bangalore vs rajasthan royals live cricket scoreroyal challengers bangalore vs rajasthan royals live scorescorevirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking