IPL 2018: RR Mentor Shane Warne Apologises for CSK Defeat

The Royals’ title winning captain asked the fans to not lose hope and keep supporting the side.
Warne who is currently on vacation in Australia, took to Twitter and said, “Very ordinary first half of the game in the field & with the ball from the @rajasthanroyals boys – well played Watto. CSK at least 20 runs short so fancy us to get these & my man @IamSanjuSamson plus @benstokes38 to fire with the bat & get the boys home ! #IPL2018”
Warne went on to add, “Apologies to all the @rajasthanroyals fans as that was a terrible display tonight in all 3 departments. The boys are trying & will come good so don’t lose hope, stay patient – we will get it right. Win the next 2 games and be 4/3 at the halfway stage – 2/5 is not ok!”
The Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals who are both returning from two year suspensions were expected to produce a cracker.
But on Friday evening, it was Shane Watson who starred with the bat, scoring a ton before bowlers completed the job as Chennai Super Kings registered a clinical 64-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals in Pune - the new home of CSK - on Friday.
Batting first, Chennai Super Kings openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson put up 50 runs for the first wicket, with Watson being particularly aggressive. He was dropped in the first over as Rahul Tripathi dropped a sitter at first slip, something the Royals were made to pay for.
After Rayudu's departure, Suresh Raina - who was returning after an injury - scored a blistering 46 off just 29 deliveries, with 9 boundaries as he put on a 81-run stand for the second wicket with Watson going big at the other end as CSK posted a mammoth 204 runs.
In response, the Royals crumbled under pressure and lost wickets at regular intervals. Ben Stokes was the only one who provided any kind of resistance with 45 runs.
Buttler and Stokes did get together, to put up 45-runs for the fourth wicket to spark some sort of a contest but then Bravo got Buttler off a slower ball to extinguish all hopes. The Royals were bundled out for 140 as CSK romped home to a comfortable win.
First Published: April 22, 2018, 7:50 AM IST