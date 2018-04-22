IPL 2018: RR Mentor Shane Warne Apologises for CSK Defeat

Very ordinary first half of the game in the field & with the ball from the @rajasthanroyals boys - well played Watto. CSK at least 20 runs short so fancy us to get these & my man @IamSanjuSamson plus @benstokes38 to fire with the bat & get the boys home ! #IPL2018

Apologies to all the @rajasthanroyals fans as that was a terrible display tonight in all 3 departments. The boys are trying & will come good so don’t lose hope, stay patient - we will get it right. Win the next 2 games and be 4/3 at the halfway stage - 2/5 is not ok !#IPL2018