23:35(IST)

After 18 overs, the Royals are staring at defeat against the experienced CSK. Buttler is still at the batting crease on 81 and has been joined by K Gowtham after the Stuart Binny's initial efforts to pick up the pace of the chase saw him perish in a fashion that won't please him. All eyes will be on Buttler now to take the Royals home, but one senses that Dhoni has this planned out. He usually does in these situations. The Royals are 149/5