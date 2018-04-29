Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, RR vs SRH Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 30, 2018, 12:44 AM IST

Match 28, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 29 April, 2018

Toss won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (decided to bat)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs

Man of the Match: Kane Williamson

Live Blog

Highlights

19:28(IST)

This is third win on the trot for SRH. They are making a big statement here as they defend 151 against Rajasthan Royals with ease here. 

19:26(IST)

SRH WIN: And the last over by Basil Thampi starts with a four by Gowtham. He is the danger man here. SRH need to be very careful here. But Thampi makes a good comeback here and pitches the ball full. And in this bid Gowtham departs for 8. And that's it. SRH win by 11 runs. 

19:20(IST)

Siddarth Kaul delivers a brilliant 19th over. Rajasthan should consider themselves unlucky that one certain six and four were stopped in the over. It's 131/5 in 19 overs as RR need 21 from the last over.

19:18(IST)

OUT: Mahipal Lomror in a bid to get some boundaries, edges one off Kaul, as Saha makes no mistake is taking the catch. It's a huge wicket at this juncture of the match. It's 128/5 in 18.3 overs. 

19:13(IST)

SIX: And RR skipper Rahane changes gears and dispatches Rashid Khan for a humongous six through mid-wicket. That's a great start to the 18th over. Make it nine runs in the over. RR need 27 from 12 balls. It's 125/4 in 18 overs.

19:09(IST)

Siddarth Kaul comes for the 17th over. This is going to be a crucial one. He makes the full use of knuckle balls, and takes the pace off his deliveries. That is making it difficult for the batsmen to score freely. 7 runs come from the over Rajasthan need 36 from 18 balls. It's 116/4 in 17 overs.

19:06(IST)

50 FOR RAHANE: That's a fifty from 42 balls for skipper Ajinkya Rahane. He needs to keep going strong from here and guide his team to a win. 

19:05(IST)

Rashid Khan is once again impressing with his mixture of googlies and leg-spinners. He is not giving anything away to Rahane, who is well set at the moment. Someone needs to take on the bowlers now. Another tidy over comes to end. It's 109/4 in 16 overs. Rajasthan need 43 from 24 balls.

18:58(IST)

Time for another Sandeep Sharma over. And in this over 100 comes up for Rajasthan. The key for them is that Rahane needs to keep continuing from here. After him there is not much batting left. Just 6 runs come from the over. RR need 50 runs fro 30 balls. It's 102/4 after 15 overs.

18:52(IST)

OUT: Rashid Khan comes for another over and looks to tighten the screws on Rajasthan batsmen. The spinners have really managed to slow things down. And that's another wicket that falls down. Jos Buttler gives a simple catch to Shikhar Dhawan at long off. Rajathan are in a spot of bother as it's 96/4 after 14 overs.

18:48(IST)

Yusuf comes for another over. Finally after a long while Rahane gets a boundary. He paddle-sweeps the bowler for a four. They need many more of those. 9 runs coming from the over as Rajasthan requires 61 runs from 42 balls. It's 91/1 in 13 overs.

18:45(IST)

Shakib delivers a tidy over here. Rajasthan are lagging behind the required run-rate here. The batsmen need to up the ante with 70 runs needed from 48 balls. It's 82/3 after 12 overs.

18:43(IST)

It's a welcome change for SRH. They have sneaked in a really good over here with just 5 runs coming from it. Rajasthan 78/3 with 74 runs needed from 52 balls. 

18:39(IST)

OUT: And a surprise bowling change here. Yusuf Pathan comes into the attack. And a wicket for the off-spinner. The new batsman Ben Stokes doesn't trouble the scorers much as he departs for 0. It's 73/3 after 10.2 overs.

18:36(IST)

OUT: After the time-out, it's time for Kaul's fast bowling.  And the break has done the trick for Sunrisers, as danger-man Sanju Samson departs for 40 from 30 balls. This is just the opening Sunrisers were looking for. Just three runs come from it. Rajasthan 72/2 in 9.4 overs. 

18:28(IST)

Shakib gets another over here. Rajasthan should look to attack one bowler here. And with this, Rahane drives the ball toward long on for another boundary. Good, controlled batting by these two here. Nine runs come from the over. It's 69/1 after 9 overs. 

18:25(IST)

It's time for Rashid Khan's leg-spin now. Both the batsmen need to wary here. In the first over Rashid doesn't bowl a googly that allows the batsmen to score some runs. Rahane sweeps a good-length ball for a boundary. 10 runs come from the over. It's 60/1 after 8 overs.

18:21(IST)

Shakib comes in for his second over. Rajasthan now needs to target their bowlers because when once Rashid Khan comes, it will be difficult to score off him. Another good over for Hyderabad as just seven runs come from it. It's 50/1 after 7 overs.

18:17(IST)

Now Basil Thampi makes way for very consistent, Siddarth Kaul. He has been brilliant in this season of IPL. He needs to get some wickets for his team here. But Samson finds another easy boundary here. He picks the knuckle ball early and dispatches it towards long on. But all in all it was a good over for SRH, as eight runs come off it. It's 43/1 after 6 overs. 

18:12(IST)

From the other end Sandeep continues. He has been exceptional till now. He has managed to keep both the batsmen quiet, which other SRH bowlers have not been able to. Just 4 runs coming in this over. It's 35/1 in 5 overs.

18:07(IST)

And now Basil Thampi comes into the attack. He is welcomed by the uber-talented Sanju with a cracking boundary through the covers. On the very next ball Sanju pulls Thampi for a big six through mid-wicket. This is good batting by the youngster. That's is not the end. Sanju creams the bowler for another four through mid wicket. 17 runs coming from the over. It's 31/1 after 4 overs.  

18:02(IST)

Sanju Samson makes his way to the middle. Sandeep has managed to create pressure on the opposition batsmen, and is not giving them any room to freeze their arms. This is good stuff by the medium pacer. Just one run coming from the over to go with a wicket. Rajasthan 14/1 after 3 overs.

18:00(IST)

OUT:  Sandeep Sharma castles Tripathi. He saw the batsman dancing down the track and pitched it a little short. The ball keeps a little low, and the batsmen misses the ball completely. Tripathi out for 4, it's 13/1.

17:57(IST)

Shakib Al Hasan starts from the other end. If it's anyone who will have to do some quick scoring is Tripathi. He has a much better strike-rate as compared to Rahane. On the last ball of the over, Rahane shuffles back in the crease and nudges the ball to long on boundary. That's another four. It's 13/0 after 2 overs.

17:53(IST)

Openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi make way to the middle. Sandeep Sharma starts the proceedings with the ball for Hyderabad. And Rahane starts with a brilliant boundary. Nothing wrong with the delivery as the bowler pitches it on middle and off, but Rahane flicks the ball towards long on for a four. Sandeep makes a good comeback after that. Just four runs come from the first over. Rajasthan 4/0 after 1. 

17:48(IST)

This looks like a decent total to chase for Rajasthan. They're in with a good chance of winning this match, but the only hurdle is strong Hyderabad bowling. Can they withstand the pressure, or succumb to it, remains to be seen.  

17:35(IST)

Just 8 runs from the last over from Jofra as Rajasthan comes back well after the Alex Hales and Kane Williamson partnership to restrict Hyderabad to just 151/7 in their 20 overs. Jofra finishes with 3 wickets and Hyderabad will thank skipper Williamson for his knock of 63.

17:29(IST)

WICKET!!! Unadkat picks a wicket here as Manish hits that in the air and Rahane finishes a good running catch. Manish goes for 16 as the score reads 143/6 in the 19th over. One more over to go after this and the Hyderabad batsmen will want to get to 150 here

17:25(IST)

WICKET!!! Make that two in the over for Jofra as he now gets Yusuf for 2. That was short and outside the off and Yusuf hits that straight to the hands of the third-man fielder here. Brilliant bowling from Rajasthan here and they will want to ensure they keep things controlled in the end. The score reads 137/5

17:22(IST)

WICKET!!! Archer gets Shakib here for 6 as the ball crashes into the stumps even after Shakib almost got his bat to stop the yorker from crashing in. Rajasthan looking to finish well here after the Hales-Williamson partnership. The score reads 133/4 in the 18th over.

Ajinkya Rahane of Rajasthan Royals bats during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (BCCI)

PREVIEW RR vs SRH: Rajasthan Royals' desire to move up the pecking order got a boost following an incredible win a week ago, and the mid-table team would look to keep the momentum going in its IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The Royals are aware of the challenges facing them at the Sawai Mansingh Stadum, a few days after Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of Kings XI Punjab to grab the second position in the standings.
While SRH have won five out of their seven games so far, Rajasthan Royals are placed fifth with three victories and as many losses. Rajasthan were on their way to suffer back-to-back defeats before a superb cameo from all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham helped them stun Mumbai Indians by three wickets last Sunday. The hosts are looking forward to skipper Ajinkya Rahane to lead them by example, and the India Test vice-captain must be eager to live up to the expectations. With his explosive hitting, the immensely talented Sanju Samson is turning out to be RR's batting mainstay, and another big one could be in the offing.
Samson is high on confidence having played a few significant knocks so far in the cash-rich league. The English duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler add muscle to Rajasthan's batting, and they are always keen to have a good hit in the middle. Rajasthan's bowling department is shouldered by medium pacers Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat Ben Laughlin and Krishnappa Gowtham, who bowls off-breaks. It may be a way game for them but Sunrisers Hyderabad will still fancy their chances.
Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hale.
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.
