IPL 2018, RR vs SRH Highlights - As It Happened

While SRH have won five out of their seven games so far, Rajasthan Royals are placed fifth with three victories and as many losses. Rajasthan were on their way to suffer back-to-back defeats before a superb cameo from all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham helped them stun Mumbai Indians by three wickets last Sunday. The hosts are looking forward to skipper Ajinkya Rahane to lead them by example, and the India Test vice-captain must be eager to live up to the expectations. With his explosive hitting, the immensely talented Sanju Samson is turning out to be RR's batting mainstay, and another big one could be in the offing.
Samson is high on confidence having played a few significant knocks so far in the cash-rich league. The English duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler add muscle to Rajasthan's batting, and they are always keen to have a good hit in the middle. Rajasthan's bowling department is shouldered by medium pacers Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat Ben Laughlin and Krishnappa Gowtham, who bowls off-breaks. It may be a way game for them but Sunrisers Hyderabad will still fancy their chances.
Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hale.
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.