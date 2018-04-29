IPL 2018, RR vs SRH Highlights - As It Happened

18:17(IST)

Now Basil Thampi makes way for very consistent, Siddarth Kaul. He has been brilliant in this season of IPL. He needs to get some wickets for his team here. But Samson finds another easy boundary here. He picks the knuckle ball early and dispatches it towards long on. But all in all it was a good over for SRH, as eight runs come off it. It's 43/1 after 6 overs.