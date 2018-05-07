Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Bonds With 'Biggest' Fan From Bengaluru

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 7, 2018, 8:03 AM IST
Indian cricketers have massive fan following in India as well as around the globe. One remembers Sachin Tendulkar’s fan Sudhir Gautam, who was always present whenever the Master Blaster played.

But it is not just Sachin who has such fans. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is not behind on that front.

One of his fans, Shankar travelled all the way from Bengaluru to Hyderabad with his family, just to meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad star.

In return, Dhawan wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter, and shared a picture with Shankar. In the post Shikhar called him ‘biggest’ fan.

“It was wonderful meeting Shankar, “my biggest fan” and his family. They came all the way from Bangalore to meet me. I feel truly humbled when my fans go to such lengths. Thank you Shankar and all my fans for your love and support. Love you all ❤️ #myfans #mybiggestsupport,” Dhawan wrote in his tweet accompanying the photograph.




Shikhar has had a quiet tournament so far this year. In 8 matches, he has just managed to score 185 runs. Despite his repeated failures top of the order, Sunrisers sit at the top of points table, with 7 wins from 9 matches.



cnsocialcenteriplIPL 2018Off The Fieldshikhar dhawansunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 7, 2018, 7:50 AM IST

