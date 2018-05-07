IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Bonds With 'Biggest' Fan From Bengaluru

But it is not just Sachin who has such fans. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is not behind on that front.
One of his fans, Shankar travelled all the way from Bengaluru to Hyderabad with his family, just to meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad star.
In return, Dhawan wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter, and shared a picture with Shankar. In the post Shikhar called him ‘biggest’ fan.
“It was wonderful meeting Shankar, “my biggest fan” and his family. They came all the way from Bangalore to meet me. I feel truly humbled when my fans go to such lengths. Thank you Shankar and all my fans for your love and support. Love you all ❤️ #myfans #mybiggestsupport,” Dhawan wrote in his tweet accompanying the photograph.
It was wonderful meeting Shankar, "my biggest fan" and his family. They came all the way from Bangalore to meet me. I feel truly humbled when my fans go to such lengths. Thank you Shankar and all my fans for your love and support. Love you all ❤️ #myfans #mybiggestsupport pic.twitter.com/4Wf2ItEYop— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 6, 2018
Shikhar has had a quiet tournament so far this year. In 8 matches, he has just managed to score 185 runs. Despite his repeated failures top of the order, Sunrisers sit at the top of points table, with 7 wins from 9 matches.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
First Published: May 7, 2018, 7:50 AM IST