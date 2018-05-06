IPL 2018: Shivam Mavi is the Future of Indian Bowling, Says Brett Lee

Now, he is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League and has taken three wickets in seven games so far.
"I think Mavi has got everything. His actions are beautiful and he packs himself as a fully furnished bowler. "With youngsters like Mavi, it's extremely important to play with confidence, enjoying the spirit of the game," Lee was quoted as saying.
"He knows what he is doing and it looks like he really enjoys his cricket. I think Mavi for me is the future for Indian bowlers," added Lee, who in his prime troubled even top-notch batsmen with his pace.
KKR, currently on the third spot, lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL contest on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium here.
First Published: May 6, 2018, 7:50 AM IST