IPL 2018: Shivam Mavi Joins Unenvious List After Delhi Daredevils Thrashing

Mavi, who had been going for runs, like most of the KKR bowlers on the day, bowled the last over of the Delhi Daredevils innings and conceded 29 runs which helped the hosts post a mammoth 219 in their 20 overs.
Mavi, who claimed the wicket of Colin Munro earlier in the innings, and helped affect a run-out, now joins the list of most expensive final overs in the history of the IPL. Mavi is only second to former India pacer Ashok Dinda.
Cricketnext takes a look at the five most expensive final overs in the history of the IPL.
1) Ashok Dinda – 30 runs vs MI (6th April 2017)
Not known for his economical bowling, but rather his wicket taking ability and unique action, the Bengal man was up against it when Rising Pune Supergiant were playing the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. Mumbai were looking to power on and post a healthy total with Hardik Pandya facing up to Dinda. The over saw Pandya thrash Dinda for three consecutive sixes, a boundary, another six before the last ball saw Tim Southee get run out. Despite that hammering though, Pune won the match by 7 wickets.
2) Shivam Mavi – 29 runs vs DD (27th April 2018)
India’s U-19 World Cup hero Shivam Mavi had a big task at hand when Dinesh Karthik handed the ball to him for the last over of the Delhi Daredevils innings. The young Mavi, bore the full brunt of Shreyas Iyer’s powerful hitting as the first two balls went for boundaries before Glenn Maxwell was run-out. Nothing changed after that though, as Iyer continued from where he left off and hit Mavi for a couple of huge maximums and another boundary to take the total to 29 runs in the over as Delhi posted 219. KKR could not take the pressure during the chase and fell short by 55 runs.
3) David Hussey – 27 runs vs MI (29th Apr 2013)
Once again the Mumbai Indians were on the receiving end of one of the most expensive overs in the IPL as Kings XI Punjab’s David Hussey gave away 27 runs in the final over in 2013. Mumbai began the over at 147/3 with Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard at the crease. The duo piled on the misery for the Australian as Mumbai scored 174 and eventually won the match by 4 runs.
4) Rahul Shukla – 27 runs vs RCB (13th May 2014)
When the southpaw Yuvraj Singh is in full flow, bowling to him is one of the most dangerous propositions for any opposition bowlers. On this evening in May in the Garden City, Yuvraj took a liking to Rahul Shukla’s bowling plundered 27 runs of the last over against the Delhi Daredevils. Yuvraj smashed four of his nine sixes in the final over as the hosts beat the Delhi side by 16 runs.
5) Ashok Dinda – 26 runs vs RCB (2nd May 2013)
The Bengal bowler had an affinity towards being expensive in the death overs, and in 2013 Ashoke Dinda conceded 26 runs of the final over against the Royal Challengers in Pune. Dinda was bowling to AB de Villiers and Moises Henriques in that over as RCB post 187. Rising Pune Supergiant managed only 170 as they fell 17 runs short. One wonders whether the result might have been different if Dinda had bowled a more economical over.
First Published: April 28, 2018, 12:49 PM IST