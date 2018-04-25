IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai

"Siddarth Kaul, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler, was issued a reprimand during his team's Indian Premier League encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday," an IPL statement read on Wednesday.
"Kaul admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.4 of the IPL code of conduct for players and team officials and accepted the sanction," the statement added.
What resulted in the breach of conduct was however, not mentioned in the statement. The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season, scalping nine wickets from six games.
He took three wickets during the 31-run win over Mumbai on Tuesday.
First Published: April 25, 2018, 5:31 PM IST