Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai

IANS | Updated: April 25, 2018, 5:59 PM IST
IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Siddharth Kaul celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Siddharth Kaul has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct during a match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night.

"Siddarth Kaul, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler, was issued a reprimand during his team's Indian Premier League encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday," an IPL statement read on Wednesday.

"Kaul admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.4 of the IPL code of conduct for players and team officials and accepted the sanction," the statement added.

What resulted in the breach of conduct was however, not mentioned in the statement. The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season, scalping nine wickets from six games.

He took three wickets during the 31-run win over Mumbai on Tuesday.

Also Watch

iplIPL 2018Mumbai Indianssiddarth kaulsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 25, 2018, 5:31 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking